Victor Wembanyama Sends Heartfelt Messsage to Spurs' Gregg Popovich
Gregg Popovich was in the middle of his eighth season at the helm of the San Antonio Spurs when Victor Wembanyama was born.
Twenty-one years later, Wembanyama sent a farewell message to Popovich at the tail end of his 29th season. Strange as it was, the coach's career was cut short after a mild stroke he suffered just five games into the campaign.
Coach, thank you for your wisdom," the star wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "For your leadership, for the culture you created ... but most importantly for being a great and inspiring person. It was an honor to be a part of those 29 years."
Wembanyama got one full season and two offseasons with Popovich, who announced his retirement from coaching to transition to a full-time role as the Spurs' president of basketball operations Friday afternoon. Acting coach Mitch Johnson will assume the role in his place moving forward.
Wembanyama's short stint under Popovich lasted long enough to impact him.
“Every coach has their own personality, but he’s not the best coach of all time for nothing,” Wembanyama said of Popovich. “He brings something special to the table.”
As the Spurs prepare to move forward in a new era, Popovich will remain hands-on with the product, just not in the same way he has been. As far as the league is concerned, that's OK.
Popovich has already done more than enough.
