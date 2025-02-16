Victor Wembanyama Sends Warning Before First NBA All-Star Game
The NBA has often been criticized for their underwhelming All-Star Games, as the league's superstars typically do not show much effort in the highly-touted exhibition match. Of course, the league tries to entice players by increasing the reward for winning the game, but players still fail to meet the NBA's standards.
With the 2025 NBA All-Star Game being played under a new four-team tournament-style format, the star-studded competition could get more competitive, but it is still ultimately up to the players.
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama told the San Antonio Express-News that he wants to be the guy that "hustles every play" and "brings that energy," a unique perspective ahead of his first All-Star appearance.
Ahead of Sunday's game, Wembanyama got more serious, sending a warning to his competitors who might take the game lightly.
"I'm definitely not here to make friends," Wembanyama said.
Wembanyama, 21, is the league's youngest superstar and certainly has the potential to change the way the game is played with his heavy influence. The 7-foot-3 French phenom is on his way to winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year in just his second season, but fixing the NBA All-Star Game could be his biggest accomplishment yet if his mentality pays off.
Wembanyama and Chuck's Global Stars take on Kenny's Young Stars to kick off All-Star action on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST.
