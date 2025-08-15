Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Feelings Clear on NBA Legend Gregg Popovich
The Golden State Warriors have lucked out over the past decade, building one of the strongest cores the NBA has ever seen. Of course, their big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green fueled the franchise for years, and a short stint with Kevin Durant helped, but it was all under head coach Steve Kerr.
With this core group, Kerr and the Warriors have won four NBA championships, and Kerr is not afraid to give all the credit to the best three-point shooter in league history himself, Steph Curry.
Steve Kerr credits Steph Curry
In a recent episode of the Glue Guys Podcast, Kerr admitted that Curry has carried his coaching career.
"I’m well aware that the reason I’m still here is because Steph Curry is still here," Kerr said. "...If I didn’t have Steph, I would have been like every other NBA coach and lasted a few years, and then gone somewhere else and coached somewhere else. I’m incredibly lucky to have this partnership with Steph. He provides this stability and continuity with the organization that just makes everybody’s job easier."
Curry, an 11-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP, has undoubtedly made Kerr's career much easier, even helping him win three championships in his first four seasons as a head coach. It is hard for a franchise to find a player like Curry, as he has cemented himself as a top-two point guard in NBA history and is arguably a top-ten player ever.
Kerr opens up about Gregg Popovich
Gregg Popovich, the legendary San Antonio Spurs coach, recently stepped down after coaching just five games during the 2024-25 season, but his legacy in the NBA will live on forever. Popovich won five NBA championships with the Spurs, coaching the franchise for 29 seasons, the longest tenure with a single franchise in league history.
However, regardless of how incredible a coach Popovich was, he also gave credit to his superstar player. In that same interview, Kerr shared a story about Popovich always crediting Tim Duncan.
"Gregg Popovich is one of my best friends and mentors, and every time we sit down for dinner, he holds up his wine glass and he says, 'Here's to Tim Duncan,'" Kerr said.
Duncan is another one of the best players in NBA history, as a 15-time All-Star, five-time champion, and two-time MVP. Of course, everyone knows that the Spurs would not have been anything if Duncan and Popovich did not have each other, but it is a heartwarming gesture by the legendary coach to always credit the Hall of Fame forward for making his career easier.