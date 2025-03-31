Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Prediction on Chris Paul's NBA Future
SAN ANTONIO — Feel for the game, emotional intelligence and curiosity.
As far as Golden State Warriors captain Steve Kerr is concerned, those are three traits that make a good basketball coach. Chris Paul fits all of them.
"Chris would be an amazing coach," Kerr said before facing the 20-year veteran. "I’d be shocked if he didn’t go into it.”
Kerr's Warriors made the trip to San Antonio for a late-season contest against the hampered Spurs with their own seeding on the line. Their luck checks out; they'll be at full strength.
But Kerr knows better than to count out any team featuring Paul.
"I loved coaching him last year," the Warriors' coach said. "Just his IQ, his competitive desire, his commitment to the game itself ... it was a joy watching him work every day. More than anything, he loves to play basketball."
Coming to San Antonio, Paul made his intentions clear. He wanted to "hoop," and so far, he's accomplished that. The veteran has yet to miss a contest this season — putting him in solid position to pass Kobe Bryant on the NBA's all-time games played list — which has satisfied his desire to play while simultaneously made him even more of a leader than he already is.
And if he had his druthers? He'd play all 48 minutes, too.
"I admire that about him," Kerr said. "He prepares himself to play every single night. I hope he plays these last eight or nine."
