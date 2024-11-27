WATCH: Wemby, Castle Still Rolling From 3 Early Against Jazz
The emerging 1-2 punch of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle continues to prove itself as one of the most dynamic young pairings in the league, and the young stars aren't slowing down against Utah.
Castle and Wembanyama combined for 9 points from beyond the arc in the first quarter against the Jazz as Castle shot 2-for-3 from deep and the French Phenom nailed 1-of-3. The pair picked up right where they left off against Golden State, it seems, as Castle and Wembanyama finished that game 2-for-7 and 4-for-13, respectively.
While the efficiency wasn't fantastic against Golden State, the results could not be ignored in the 17-point comeback victory. In that contest, Castle and Wembanyama led the charge to storm back and get the team above .500. Now pitted against the Jazz tonight, the two are looking to keep that status early on.
Tonight's game serves as the third meeting of the two squads already since the start of the 2024-25 season. Previously, San Antonio took the win twice, while the Jazz managed a one point victory earlier this month on November 9.
Utah led San Antonio by three at the end of the first quarter behind a lightning fast first quarter start from Keyonte George. If San Antonio can keep George under wraps throughout the remainder of the game, the Spurs could be looking at a fourth straight win - an impressive feat in the absence of long time head coach Gregg Popovich.
Play continues on the FanDuel Sports Network as the visiting Spurs look to take the season series against Utah.