Will Kawhi Leonard Play In Back-to-Back Against Spurs?
SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard won’t have to deal with errant San Antonio Spurs fans when he takes the court against his former team Tuesday evening.
That is, of course, if he plays.
Ahead of the LA Clippers’ late-season matchup against the Spurs, Leonard was listed as QUESTIONABLE on the team’s official injury report due to right knee injury management. He joins Amir Coffey, who’s listed as OUT with left knee inflammation.
Leonard has appeared in 34 games this season for the Clippers, averaging 21 points, 5.8 rebounds, and three assists; he’s fresh off being named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Since joining the Clippers, Leonard has played more than 60 games just once, and with a back-to-back awaiting LA, his status remains in the air against a team already eliminated from playoff contention.
The Clippers, meanwhile, remain hot in pursuit of the No. 3 seed in the West. They’re two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers — tied with the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Perhaps the fear of falling down to the No. 8 seed will be enough to compel Tyronn Lue to play Leonard. Or perhaps LA’s confidence is already as high as it can be.
The Spurs and Clippers are set to face off in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
