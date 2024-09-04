Yes, Victor Wembanyama has an NBA Title, just not the one You're Thinking of
The San Antonio Spurs like to celebrate when they win titles, and why not? Seeing the players and coaches enjoy victory parades with boat trips on the San Antonio River Walk has become more than a tradition, but an iconic event for the city, state and league, in addition to the organization.
Not every title is celebrated that way, of course, in part because they vary in degree, and sometimes are just for individuals. Although just about every champion will boast that they couldn't have done it without their teammates, coaches and everyone listed on the staff directory, its still just the player who gets his name on the award for something like winning the league scoring title.
With that in mind, it's pretty remarkable that Victor Wembanyama needed only one season to have his name on one of the following lists as he led the league in blocked shots as rookie (total blocks, blocks per game and block percentage). Can he add his name to another category?
Here are San Antonio's team and individual title winners over the years:
NBA Titles
1999
2003
2005
2007
2014
NBA Division Titles
1977–78 – Central Division
1978–79 – Central Division
1980–81 – Midwest Division
1981–82 – Midwest Division
1982–83 – Midwest Division
1989–90 – Midwest Division
1990–91 – Midwest Division
1994–95 – Midwest Division
1995–96 – Midwest Division
1998–99 – Midwest Division
2000–01 – Midwest Division
2001–02 – Midwest Division
2002–03 – Midwest Division
2004–05 – Southwest Division
2005–06 – Southwest Division
2008–09 – Southwest Division
2010–11 – Southwest Division
2011–12 – Southwest Division
2012–13 – Southwest Division
2013–14 – Southwest Division
2015–16 – Southwest Division
2016–17 – Southwest Division
NBA Most Valuable Player
94–95 – David Robinson
01–02 – Tim Duncan
02–03 – Tim Duncan
NBA Scoring Titles
77–78 – George Gervin, 27.2 ppg
78–79 – George Gervin, 29.6 ppg
79–80 – George Gervin, 33.1 ppg
81–82 – George Gervin, 32.3 ppg
93–94 – David Robinson, 29.8 ppg
NBA Rebounding Titles
90–91 – David Robinson, 13.0 rpg
93–94 – Dennis Rodman, 17.3 rpg
94–95 – Dennis Rodman, 16.8 rpg
NBA Assist Titles
81–82 – Johnny Moore, 9.6 apg
NBA Blocked Shots Titles
80–81 – George Johnson, 3.39 bpg
81–82 – George Johnson, 3.12 bpg
91–92 – David Robinson, 4.49 bpg
23-24 – Victor Wembanyama, 3.6 bpg
NBA Steals Titles
85–86 – Alvin Robertson, 3.67 spg
86–87 – Alvin Robertson, 3.21 spg
14-15 – Kawhi Leonard, 2.31 spg
21-22 – Dejounte Murray, 2.03 spg
NBA Field Goal Percentage Title
82–83 – Artis Gilmore, .626
83–84 – Artis Gilmore, .631
85–86 – Steve Johnson, .632
3-Point Percentage Titles
82–83 – Mike Dunleavy, .345
01–02 – Steve Smith, .472
02–03 – Bruce Bowen, .441
10–11 – Matt Bonner, .457
