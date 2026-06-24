SAN ANTONIO — Adding to their 2026 rookie class, the San Antonio Spurs completed a trade with the Denver Nuggets for the draft rights to UConn's Tarris Reed Jr.

The move, which was finalized late on Tuesday, adds more frontcourt depth for the Spurs, who entered the offseason in clear need of further help behind Victor Wembanyama. Between Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance and Reed, the Spurs certainly got bigger.

"I just thank the Lord for it," Reed told reporters. "I didn't even get a phone call, my connection was all messed up at the time, so just hearing my name called me trade me to San Antonio, so much exciting stuff. Thank you, Lord. Thank the Lord for it, man. Thank you, Jesus."

The Spurs sent pick No. 35 — its first of three second-round selections — to the Nuggets, along with tow future second-round picks in exchange for Reed.

Quaintance, like Reed, stands 6-foot-10 with a wingspan well over 7 feet. Both players weigh in at 250 pounds or heavier, giving San Antonio substantial size in units without Wembanyama on the floor, joining Luke Kornet, set to enter his second season in South Texas.

Reed, especially, brings a scoring ability that led UConn coach Dan Hurley to "hand him the keys" to the offense, which powered a NCAA tournament championship berth in April.

“Our season is going to be determined by what Tarris Reed does," Hurley said of the center. "Which Tarris Reed (are) we getting? Does the light switch go on for Tarris Reed?"

UConn Huskies forwards Tarris Reed Jr. (5) and Alex Karaban (11) high five Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After spending two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, Reed transferred to join a UConn squad fresh off its 2024 title run. In his second and last season with the Huskies, Reed averaged 14.7 points, nine rebounds and two blocks on 60 percent shooting from the field.

Reed isn't afraid to do the dirty work. In fact, he relishes it.

"A guy that sets physical screens, is gonna roll hard to the rim, that's gonna rebound, is gonna do the dirty work that whatever coach or the organization needs me to do," Reed said of himself. "I'm not coming here to be no superstar, to be the hero; I'm coming here to do my job and do what is asked of me, so if it's whatever it is, do it to my best abilities."

Reed described his game as ugly and gritty, but not in a bad way. He thinks it'll fit right in with what he saw in the playoffs.

"Guys were in the paint, hacking, bruising, all that," Reed said. "I got the body for it, and I embrace the physical game, that's a huge part of who I am and how I play."

The highlight of Reed's college career came in the first round of UConn's NCAA tournament run in March, when the center became the first player since Houston's Elvin Hayes 1968 to log at least 30 points and 25 rebounds in a single tournament game.

Reed is excited to link up with fellow former Husky Stephon Castle. The two didn't play together, but they have a relationship and a shared experience of the expectations of one of the most demanding coaches and programs in college basketball.

"To play with a guy like that, that's played under Coach Hurley and been in that UConn culture, he understands what it is," Reed said. "Having two UConn guys on the same team is like a cheat code."

While many of their college experiences were likely similar, there's one key difference that allows Reed to empathize with the heartbreak this whole Spurs team felt less than two weeks ago as they fell in the NBA Finals. UConn lost to Michigan in the championship game, and had to watch someone else cut down the nets and hoist the trophy.

"I know what the feeling is to go work for something so hard... you have sleepless nights about it, winning the national championship, winning the Finals, and you just come up short," Reed said. "It's something that really does stick with you, even to this day. Losing in the natty versus Michigan was tough, man, and it's an uncomfortable feeling. Having the guys that have really been in it, having the chip on the shoulder, and having the Finals and playoffs experience, and I feel like that's a big thing going in the next year, guys being able to... play in the big time game, been in the limelights, and know what it's gonna be like."

At the NBA Draft Combine, Reed spoke on the excitement he felt going through the pre-draft process after a lengthy collegiate career spent at two schools.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs throughout the journey," Reed said, "but it’s a blessing going through this process ... I’m trying to keep that momentum rolling into the NBA."

Reed and Quaintance now join a loaded Spurs roster pining for a return to the NBA Finals in Wembanyama's fourth season. While Quaintance continues to work through recovery for a right ACL and meniscus tear suffered in February 2025, Reed is primed to make an immediate impact off the bench and in both Summer League sessions.

The Spurs, assuming both rookies sign rookie scale contracts, will have 10 guaranteed contracts next season. Julian Champagnie's potential extension will mark 11.

Basic Information

Name: Tarris Reed Jr.



Age: 22



Position: Center



Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.



Prior: University of Connecticut (UConn)



Height: 6'11"



Weight: 264 lbs



Wingspan: 7'4.25"