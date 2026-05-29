'Attack the Moment': How Wembanyama's Habit of Rising to the Occasion Brought Spurs to Game 7 in OKC

SAN ANTONIO -- Victor Wembanyama gathered his Spurs teammates into a huddle before their hundredth game of their season, and by far the most important.

Game 6 on Thursday provided the biggest game of Wembanyama's pro career, a phrase which could accurately describe each game he and this young San Antonio team have played in the last month and a half. It will remain their biggest until Game 7 on Saturday when they'll go on the road and attempt to unseat the defending champions. The loser gets a bitter end to a brilliant season, the winner earns a matchup with the Knicks at the World's Most Famous Arena for the NBA title.

So what did Wemby say to his guys before they took the floor in a do-or-die Game 6 in the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

"I don't remember," he said.

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) takes the court before game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The normally-gregarious Wembanyama kept his responses short postgame. He spoke less than he did after most every contest, except for the previous one where he played badly in the loss, skipped out on media, and got skewered in the press for it.

For his grand response in San Antonio on Thursday night, the 22-year-old let his game do the talking. He put up 28 points, 10 rebounds, four triples, three blocks and two assists in just 28 minutes as he led the Spurs to an emphatic, wire-to-wire 118-91 win. He shouted from the rooftop that he and the Spurs are not done yet.

"I think we were consistent, and we did what we needed to do," Wembanyama said. "Trusted the game, trusted the Basketball Gods."

Wembanyama's first playoff run, as special as it's been, has brought plenty of adversity for the 7-foot-4 alien to overcome. He doesn't just get back up when he's knocked down; he does one of those Bruce Lee kip-up things and karate chops a dozen different guys until he's the last one standing and puts on sunglasses and a leather jacket and rides off on an extra-large motorcycle.

In his second-ever postseason game, Wemby literally fell flat on his face and got knocked out of that contest against the Trail Blazers and the next.

Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts beside guard Dylan Harper (2) after falling to the ground during the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In his return, he put up 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 combined blocks and steals. The Spurs won that series in five and won each of the last two games by about 20 points.

In Game 4 in Minneapolis, the physicality caused him to lose his cool for just a moment and he swung an elbow to earn his first-career ejection. Instead of a 3-1 series lead, the Spurs faced a best-of 3.

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) commits a level two flagrant foul against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Wembanyama had to leave the game. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

He responded by leading back-to-back blowouts, first with the most mature and unflappable game of his career as he resisted Minnesota's 'rage bait' and then with a dominant victory on the Target Center floor, putting the Timberwolves down sad in front of their own home crowd.

The Spurs won that series in six and won each of the last two games by about 30 points.

Wembanyama and the Spurs have never been here before in the NBA playoffs, but every single time they face their toughest test yet, they prepare, execute, and ace it.

"Just a desire to meet the moment," Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said of his superstar. "He's not always perfect, and we got to help him at times, obviously."

After six weeks of playoff firsts and continually-escalating stakes, Wemby found himself on the cliff's edge. His reputation as a ruthless competitor precedes him, already proving his mettle in these moments to the point that everyone expected excellence on his part to force a Game 7.

"He's 22 years old, but his passion and desire for being right where he is, and at the forefront of it all, and to take the responsibility and the role and the burden of what he does, I don't know what else to say, " Johnson said. "He is comfortable with that, regardless of the outcome, and what that may look like, and I think that's maybe his biggest growth this year of not waiting for it to be perfect or necessarily to know what to do all the time, but attack the moment and have the right approach and live with the results."

Johnson said something similar after Wembanyama's instant-classic Game 1 in this series. His shot chart that night shows 13 makes at the rim as he bullied smaller defenders in the post, and when his team needed three points late in overtime he let fly from the logo and detonated a 25-kiloton Wembomb to force a second overtime. He had 41 points and 24 rebounds in the win, dominating inside like Shaq always wants him to and hitting the longest shot of his career. That record stood for six days.

Wemby admitted afterward that watching Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander win MVP before the game poured a little gasoline on his already-intense competitive fire.

The Spurs lost the next two and needed to win Game 4 at home. Wembanyama started that game shooting from the outside and finishing plays all over the floor. He heaved from halfcourt to beat the halftime buzzer, and the league's youngest and first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year anchored one of the best defensive performances we have ever seen to even the series at 2-2 with a 21-point win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons for a guard in the history of the NBA. It was his fourth year in a row averaging over 30 points per game on better than 50% shooting. In this series he's been held under 30 points in all but two games, and he shot 40% or worse in five of the six.

"I'm not too sure, to be honest," Shai said after Game 6 when asked what he can do to snap out of this funk. "A lot of the shots that I'm shooting I've shot plenty of times before and they feel good, but they're just not going in, but yeah, it's too late to abandon my work and abandon my game and who I am this late in the season. I got to trust it, and live or die by it."

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Much of the credit for this existential crisis goes to Wembanyama at the rim discouraging drives and cuts and any attempt at a layup, and Stephon Castle leads things at the point of attack on that end as the Spurs wings force the MVP into tough, contested, fading jumpers that have not fallen for him at his usual rate.

"They got all the marks of a great defense," Daigneault said. "They've got, obviously, the rim protection speaks for itself, but they have great point of attack defenders that are highly aggressive and that really make you uncomfortable on the perimeter with that behind them. And then they're competent, they've got schemes, they're organized, they're disciplined, they're well coached, so all the all the things you need to be a really good defense, they check all the boxes."

The Spurs have done a great job of responding all season, as have the Thunder who played with more aggression and precision in Game 5. Shai wasn't thrilled with his own performance as he scored an inefficient 32 points, but his teammates picked him up and limited Wembanyama to 4-15 shooting in a decisive win for Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama would have much preferred to play well, win the game, and clinch at home in Game 6. But the loss allowed him and this whole group to feel the cold of the offseason pressed against their shoulderblades. He likes how this group plays when they're desperate.

"It erases all the little mistakes that we do that are human nature, whether it's during the regular season or previous games," he said about playing desperately. "You just got to fight that all the time, and when your back's against the wall, it feels like it's the best opportunity to do that."

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts in the first half during game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

"When we see adversity and our backs are against the wall, I think we perform," Castle said. "Not just performing like playing well, making shots, I think our energy is always in the right places and we do all the little things to give us the best opportunity to win. I think when we're desperate like that and our backs are against the wall, I'm probably most confident."

Wembanyama proved that confidence was not misplaced when he drilled a pair of early triples in Game 6, helping the Spurs get out to an early double-digit lead. He punished OKC's decision to guard him with a true center by isolating and making plays on the perimeter, getting into that guard skill bag that makes him such a unique player at his size.

Once again, a game where Wembanyama knew he needed a big one resulted in a lopsided blowout by the Spurs, 118-91. The most impressive thing for him offensively in this series is that he has led San Antonio to three different wins by attacking this vaunted Thunder defense in three completely different ways. That's reason enough to feel confident that he'll find the right tactical approach in the series finale. We know he'll bring the right mental approach.

Another feather in San Antonio's cap for Game 6 is that they won the non-Wemby minutes for a change, even when SGA was on the floor.

"The effort, it was great," Wembanyama said. "Should be consistent, always the same, but it was great. The bench was great tonight, really 1 through 15."

The Spurs' dominant team performance has brought OKC to the cliff edge with them, and Game 7 is for all the marbles. The Thunder bounced back from a pair of Game 6 losses last season with Game 7 wins en route to a title, but those games were marred by injuries to star players and they've never seen a defense like San Antonio's, because nobody has.

"They're up there, for sure," Shai said when asked if this Spurs team is the toughest they've faced. "Indiana and Denver were pretty tough, taking us to Game 7 probably the common denominator with those groups, but yeah, they're a very tough team, a really good team. Especially this late in the season you're gonna play teams of this caliber, it's no surprise... however many games it takes is however many games it takes."

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals in Oklahoma City will be game 101 of San Antonio's season, round number 12 in the delightful boxing match between these juggernauts. As big as the Spurs' three regular-season wins in two weeks over the defending champs felt, the talking heads reminded us that rivalries are built in the playoffs. This series feels like the first of many between these two teams, and nobody would deny that this league-shaping rivalry is officially real now. Game 7 between these teams is a real treat for anyone who loves basketball.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) flexes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think a lot of fans are going to be happy," Mitch Johnson said. "They say that's the best line in sports, I believe. So we'll be prepared, take the next 48 hours, or whatever it may be, to try to get ready, get organized, and get ready to go into a hostile environment against the defending champs in the Western Conference Finals for a team that's done it multiple times and knows exactly what they're going to, what it takes. I would expect to get their best punch. We're going to go on with our eyes wide open and expect nothing less."

The line on the Spurs all year was that they didn't have any playoff experience, and that would come back to bite them against a team that had been there before. But after six weeks in this crucible, they have plenty of experience to draw on and plenty of moments where they've risen to the occasion behind their rising superstar. They threw a haymaker in the penultimate round of this fight, leaving the veteran belt holder dazed and searching for an answer before the twelfth and final bell.

"Like we have all year, I know there'll be a lot of added attention, a lot of eyes watching, there'll be a hostile environment," Johnson said. "But we've been saying this for a long time, we've had a lot of firsts. This one will be a little bit more important, or higher stakes than all the others. That's the goal as you keep playing, and the season gets longer."

Rookie Dylan Harper knows what this stage and this situation means, and he's thrilled to be a part of it. When he said the first word that came to mind about Game 7, he did it with weight and reverence.

"Legendary," Harper said. "There's been a lot of legendary Game 7s... We want to be a part of that, we want to be to be a part of that kind of history of Game 7s. We're gonna go out there swinging, no matter what, we're gonna leave it all at the table."

The legend of Victor Wembanyama continues to grow as he rises to meet every moment. He's yet to face a moment like this in his young NBA career, and if history is any indication we can expect great things from him on Saturday night.

If Wemby does pull this off and punch San Antonio's ticket to the Finals, part of it will no doubt be attributable to his immutable size and unbelievable skill on the court. Another part of it, and maybe the bigger part, will be the thing that made him huddle his teammates to tell them whatever it was that he said before Game 6. He knows he can't do it on his own.

"First thing is listening to the experienced people," he said when asked about preparing for Game 7. "Whether it's on our team, on our staff, or outside, we got the chance to have plenty of those around."