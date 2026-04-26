PORTLAND, Ore. — Normally, a chipped tooth would warrant you a foul call. At least, that's what the Portland Trail Blazers expected Friday evening.

"That's wild," Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday said, speaking on the San Antonio Spurs' Game 3 victory after Deni Avdija lost part of his tooth defending De'Aaron Fox.

Referee Brian Forte initially called a charging foul on Fox, giving Portland possession and negating the made basket. Much to the chagrin of Moda Center, that ruling was overturned following a review triggered by Mitch Johnson's coaches challenge.

Avdija himself wasn't pleased. But he knew what to expect heading into the matchup.

"Whoever is the most physical," the Israeli star explained during shootaround prior to Game 3, citing a trend he noticed through the first two contests, "that team's going to win."

Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half during Game 3 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers, down 2-1 in their Western Conference First Round series heading into Sunday's matinee, have relied heavily on Avdija's ability to get downhill at will. With Carter Bryant and Stephon Castle on the perimeter, he's faced increased difficulty doing so. Since his 30-point outing in Game 1, Avdija is shooting just 29 percent from the field.

A level of physicality exists trying to guard him, as Johnson explained. San Antonio, pressing on without Victor Wembanyama, seems to have it down pat.

“You’ve got to start with initial resistance," Johnson said. "In the playoffs, we felt that physicality was going to be part of it, so if you can be in the right starting spot ... then it’s about trying to maintain your positioning and show(ing) your hands.”

He continued: "It’s a team thing. You’re not going to guard that guy individually."

At Saturday afternoon's media availability, physicality was a buzz word. Beyond defending Avdija, Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has found himself engaged in a healthy rivalry with Scoot Henderson. The pair have jawed back and forth in the fine spirit of basketball.

"We’re two competitive players, so at the end of the day, we’re going to compete," Harper said. "Words are exchanged, but it’s basketball. I respect that. I respect him as a player."

Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III and Luke Kornet bruising down low only adds to the level of aggression. All parties, unsurprisingly, enjoy the added intensity.

“It definitely wasn’t off the table," Stephon Castle said. "This is playoff basketball. Emotions are high. Both teams want to win. Our seasons are on the line. If we’re not playing with that kind of aggression and emotion, then we don’t want it bad enough.”

Despite the increased stakes, Johnson deflected the notion that true "physicality" increases with every game. He smiled, forced to ponder the idea once again.

“I’ve thought about this a lot," the coach said through his grin. "We’re not going to be more physical in Game 4. They’re not going to be. It’s (more about) executing while being physical. Who can execute through physicality. That’s what we did a decent job of (on Friday)."

Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson argues a call with official Josh Tiven (58) during the first half of Game 1 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Johnson noted that physicality changes with every player. In the same vein, every team has a different definition of the word. The Spurs hang their hats on defense, and Fox — no stranger to Avdija's antics at the rim — perhaps felt justice was due when he was wrongfully called for a charge while driving on the forward.

In hindsight, he might have been able to do without receiving a technical foul. Then again, Henderson said enough in the second half to equalize the board.

"Once the tech is called, we can’t really do much about it," Castle said. "(We have to) just move past it (and) try to get to the next play. That’s something our coaches, our staff, have been preaching for a long time … we probably need to do that now more than ever.”

The Spurs and Trail Blazers are long past advanced scouting reports. With three games played and several more ahead, perhaps Avdija was right: whoever is more physical wins.

Johnson and the Spurs don't disagree, but they might prefer the phrase "execution through physicality." In that sense, Castle's words ring true.

"Every possession matters," Castle said after a 33-point performance made him the youngest Spur ever to score 30-plus points in a playoff game. "You have to grind those games out."

Entering Game 4, the Spurs don't intend to increase their physicality. They don't expect Portland to come out hitting harder. Why? Increased physicality doesn't truly exist.

But it never hurts to fall back on. It might be the best word to describe winning basketball.

“Being physical and aggressive has served every team well in the history of time," Johnson said, garnering laughs from reporters. "(Especially) when put in the right places.”