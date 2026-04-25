PORTLAND, Ore. — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama remains in the NBA's concussion protocol on Saturday as he works to be cleared to rejoin his team in their Western Conference First Round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Announced by the team Saturday evening, the Frenchman is questionable for Game 4.

“We’re still running through the process and continuing to work with the NBA," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson offered during a media availability at the team hotel in Portland.

Per league protocol, 24 hours after a player sustains a concussion, he can begin the process of returning to play. If symptom-free, he can be cleared to return by team doctors in consultation with a league policy director after 48 hours without full participation.

Wembanyama traveled with the Spurs to Portland and participated in shootaround ahead of Game 3, but did not receive a green light, despite making a push to play. Thirty minutes prior to tipoff, the forward warmed up in game shorts on the court at Moda Center.

"Obviously, I know he was upset last night that he wasn't able to play," Devin Vassell said on Saturday, "but he didn't show that to us ... that's huge."

Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) splits defenders San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and guard Dylan Harper (2) during the first half during Game 3 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Wembanyama entered concussion protocol shortly after Game 2 after slipping and hitting his chin against the hardwood while attempting to drive on Jrue Holiday. Since then, San Antonio has strictly followed protocol. They're just glad he made the trip with them.

"Vic is special, man," Vassell said. "Coming in the next day after that situation, and him just smiling and lighting up the room, it's infectious. To have that type of presence and be able to, no matter what he had going on, show that he's still here for the team, huge shoutout to him."

A 35-point outing in his playoff debut helped San Antonio secure Game 1. In Game 3, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper combined for 60 points to keep it in the driver seat heading into Game 4. If nothing else, the Spurs' most recent victory was proof they was capable of winning without their star player, even in a hostile environment.

Still, they'd much rather compete with him anchoring their defense.

"He's progressing every day," Harper said ahead of Game 3. "All we can really do is pray for him and hope the trajectory he's (on) keeps happening."

Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers from Moda Center is set for 2:30 p.m. Central Sunday afternoon on ESPN.