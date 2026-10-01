SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson probably had another answer in him, but "more important people" were on the way. The coach left the podium on Day 3 of San Antonio Spurs training camp in favor of his 7-foot star, who faced media for the first time since Monday.

Victor Wembanyama had plenty to say, including a tidbit about sports betting and the family dynamic he feels his Spurs are embracing as they push for another NBA Finals run.

Across 11 minutes, here's everything the Frenchman touched on in English:

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On why it was touching to have teammates visit him in France...

“They were willing to make the trip. They were also curious about what I wanted to show them. It matters because these people matter to me. This place matters to me. Having the two of them together kind of the same as when family comes to visit here.”

On what he wanted to show Carter Bryant during his first trip to Paris...

“He's got to see the Eiffel Tower. He's got to see, different culture. I don't think Carter has been out of the U.S. before. I'm not sure. I think he got a pretty good first experience.”

On his memories of Mitch Johnson as an assistant coach...

“I've got good memories of those days. I miss it sometimes. I still get to see him every day, but he's not as much in the trenches with us. Those were good days.

"I think it's been such a quick growth for him (becoming a head coach). Unexpected too, at first. Or somewhat unexpected. But he's adapted so well. Those days are dear to me, but I wouldn't change what we have right now for anything. Absolutely not.”

On if he'd consider signing a brand deal with a sports betting company...

“Absolutely not. I will never do that. Honestly, I think it's very sad to see some players promote it, in my opinion. Everybody does whatever they want, but without me."

Victor Wembanyama to @MikeFinger on whether he’ll ever sign a brand deal with a sports betting company: “Absolutely not. I would never.”



Asked what he thinks about other professional athletes doing so: “It’s very sad to see.” #PorVida pic.twitter.com/JcdTo9vOXW — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) October 1, 2026

On how he chooses which companies and brands to work with...

“There was a dimension of money in the past. Not anymore. I've refused ... much more money than I've made for things that were not to my values. I want to promote things that have a good impact ... (and) influence on the world. With whom I can share messages and values.

"One thing that's very important: obviously, we earn millions and millions. This is not our biggest strength. Our biggest strength is inspiring, and we can inspire in a good or a bad way. I want to inspire in a good way. That's the strongest thing I can do.”

On whether this year's training camp feels different than past seasons...

“It does. We know each other so much better now. We know what works and what doesn't work, and we don't (have) as much time as we used to ... to try and do things that aren't going to be sustainable. Mistakes, we get rid of them much more. Much quicker, too.

"I guess you could just call it experience."

On if he misses San Antonio the same way he misses France...

“Not yet on the same level, but I get the same feeling of home. And of being welcome here. That's the biggest feeling I've had. It feels like I've been welcome here from Day 1 — even before Day 1. So yeah, I miss the people I work with. I miss what we have here.

"The facilities, the opportunities to (do) ... high-level work. I'm a different person in America and in France. Sometimes if I spend a long time in France, I do miss who I am here.”

July 30, 2026; Nanterre, France; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to a group of children during a refurbished community basketball court unveiling event. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

On what the Spurs learned from facing physical teams in the playoffs...

“I think it's something you have to go through. I'm glad we went through probably the most physical teams. In the West for sure ... probably three of the most physical teams.

“We got to get our brains used to doing those hard things. Playing physical, it's a bit of technique and of learning. But it's mostly effort and mostly going through uncomfortable things. There's just one way to beat that: to do it. So, I'm glad we faced those.”

On keeping a consistent identity between regular season and playoffs...

“For more than one season now, I've pushed for us to do this more, even in the regular season. I find that I've been pretty good at learning something and then forgetting it in the next game ... there's no reason it should be so different in the regular season and the playoffs.

“In the games that ask for it the most in the regular season, we should work on deep scouting reports. I don't mind. I'll forget it the day after the game. I can learn it and forget it quick.”

On whether he experienced more negativity from people this summer...

“Oh yeah, of course, here and there. But I think we overestimate. Even if you see people criticizing or hating, it's not like they would kill me. I don't take it like that.

"So no, not in real life. It's mostly on the internet.”

On what he took away from rugby training...

“It was inspiring to see how much of themselves they give. I remember watching the first day. I was practicing, at first with the reserve team, and then we saw the first team play. They get hurt all the time. I'm talking to the head coach, and one of them gets hurt on the floor ... the head coach tells me that they need to take great care of their players.

“They cherish them because they're already going to get hurt all year. Every single game they're going to get hurt. It's already their job. They don't need to get hurt now.

"I don't know, that was inspiring.”