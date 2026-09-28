SAN ANTONIO — If he had his druthers, Victor Wembanyama would have been here long ago, explaining to a room of reporters why his team was poised to return to the playoffs.

Instead, he's spent two seasons below .500: one in the name of player development and the other due to a season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. In Year 3, he finally led his San Antonio Spurs to a position he feels they'll be in for the foreseeable future.

"It feels like we're in our place," Wembanyama said, speaking publicly in the United States for the first time since the Spurs lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the New York Knicks in June. "It feels normal. I would say it felt weird not being in that place in the past."

After falling short just before reaching the summit, the Spurs spoke at length about the expectations they face this season. Wembanyama spelled it out rather clearly.

"We won the West last year," he said. "We don't want to do anything less this year. And we want to be in first seed. And we want to keep fighting for this top spot."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond their internal goals, the Spurs will have to go through a loaded Western Conference once again, only this time as the team to beat. They welcome the challenge.

"It's going to be a lot harder to even get back into the position that we were in last year," Stephon Castle said, "but coming into this year, I think everybody on our team has gotten better. We brought back the troops ... I don't think it's anything that we're not ready for."

A trip back to the NBA Finals will begin with Wembanyama, who stands to be again one of the best players in the league next season. And after another ubiquitous offseason, the Frenchman is ready to will his team to the heights they dream of in June.

That said, here are three Wembanyama-centric snippets from the Spurs' annual Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center Monday morning:

1. Wemby in 'Better Shape' Than Expected

The Spurs' run to the NBA Finals pushed their season to 104 games, 22 of which came in the postseason. Wembanyama appeared in all but two, navigating the longest season of his career while learning how to maintain his body through two extra months of basketball.

What surprised him most was how much his conditioning improved along the way.

“I was surprised how you can adapt in the middle of a season," Wembanyama said. "You don't have to wait for the offseason ... we all did some things. I never played so many games, most of my teammates never played so many games, or so many minutes.”

The experience helped Wembanyama raise the floor of his physical capabilities entering Year 4. Despite a shortened offseason following San Antonio's Finals loss, the 22-year-old returned feeling further along physically than he anticipated.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What I've noticed this summer is that my baseline has increased," he said, "and I'm in a better shape than I could have expected right now, even though the summer was short.”

That work hasn't gone unnoticed by one of San Antonio's newest veterans. Tobias Harris, entering his 16th NBA season, offered a strong assessment of Wembanyama after getting his first extended look at his new teammate. It's in line with Wembanyama's self-analysis.

"He's going to be a phenomenal player," Harris said. "He's going to have a phenomenal year. I mean, he's the most talented player in the NBA. I have not seen a guy work as hard as he works. And when you have that as your focal point ... it really sets the tone for everyone else."

2. Rugby Helped Wemby 'Develop Strength'

Wembanyama's offseason also took him well outside the confines of a basketball court.

Shortly after his teammates paid him a visit in Paris, the Frenchman, joined by Harrison Barnes, trained with French rugby club Provence Rugby in Aix-en-Provence as another unconventional method to work on both physical and mental toughness.

“It was a great experience,” Wembanyama said. “Seeing the kind of team spirit they have over there, very inspiring. The relationships between teammates and coaches and fans.”

On the field, Wembanyama was introduced to movement patterns and physical demands uncommon in basketball. For a 7-foot-4 center whose strength has steadily increased since entering the NBA, the differences made the experience worthwhile.

2) Hoping not to start a trend, I asked #Spurs star Victor Wembanyama about his rugby lessons this offseason. Here's what he says it taught him: pic.twitter.com/gb3wxd3dEh — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) September 28, 2026

“The training itself was really hard,” Wembanyama said. “I think it was really good for the vestibular system and new movement patterns. And new ways to develop strength as well.”

The physical benefits weren't what Wembanyama appreciated most, however. Despite entering an unfamiliar environment and sport, he left most impressed by how quickly the team made him feel included. It made for a nice addition to his side-quest collection.

“I'm more grateful for the experience itself,” Wembanyama said. “I've never been welcomed like this anywhere. I'm not part of the team and they treated me like I was."

3. Wemby Thankful for Fans' Playoff Support

San Antonio's run through the Western Conference and into the NBA Finals brought postseason basketball back to the city for the first time since 2019, creating an atmosphere Wembanyama said stood out throughout the Spurs' two-month run.

“I've felt love from Day 1,” he said. “What we saw during the playoffs in general and leading up to the finals was amazing. People waiting for us at the airport.”

The support wasn't limited to Frost Bank Center. As San Antonio advanced through four rounds, Wembanyama noticed fans showing up throughout the city and at all hours to support a team making its first postseason run with the 22-year-old as its centerpiece.

“People showing love and showing support any time of the day,” Wembanyama said. “It's amazing. It's very reassuring to know that we have these people.”

After experiencing playoff basketball in San Antonio for the first time, Wembanyama needed only four words to summarize what that support meant.

“They have our back," he said.

He just hopes it won't be the only time he feels that kind of spring love.