OKLAHOMA CITY — Even doubled over, Victor Wembanyama stood taller than life itself.

"Come on!" he yelled with every step he took. Tears welled in his eyes, running down his face until it went red. The Frenchman couldn't stop his emotions at Paycom Center on Saturday, mere seconds after the San Antonio Spurs secured their first NBA Finals berth since 2014.

The beauty of the moment was that he didn't want to. Wembanyama hugged De'Aaron Fox first, then Stephon Castle, gripping his head with his left hand while he continued sobbing. As the stands around him emptied, only the men in his huddle mattered.

"My life is amazing," Wembanyama explained at center court after collecting himself, donning a mass-produced NBA Finals T-shirt and matching ball cap. "Being with these guys, living (through) these things with these guys that I love so, so, so much — it's amazing."

Wembanyama's poise only lasted so long. Fighting back more tears at the postgame podium, he attempted to explain his vocation: the so-called "meaning of his life."

"I'm excited about feeling what I felt when that buzzer went off again and again and again," Wembanyama said. "Really, you work all these hours ... for these types of emotions."

He paused. Those emotions were at work again. Shaking his head, he finished.

"I want to win so bad," he said. "It's like my life depends on it."

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Spurs marched into Oklahoma on Saturday with their season on the line for the second straight game. A decisive Game 7 victory over the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder was not going to come easy; winning on the road would be even harder.

Citing desperation, the Spurs did enough to punch their ticket to the big show. Playing from ahead thanks to a balanced scoring attack from each of the seven players who averaged double figures in the regular season, the Thunder came up with too little, too late.

Wembanyama logged 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block on 7-for-15 shooting from the field in 42 minutes in the Spurs' 111-103 win. His play of the game — a 26-foot stepback 3-pointer that sent an audible groan through the sea of blue — punctuated the evening he had. For his teammates, it proved what they already knew.

"He can literally do anything that you could possibly ask for," De'Aaron Fox said.

Since he was drafted in 2023, a little of "everything" was the expectation for Wembanyama. At 7-foot-4, not leading the league in blocks would have marked a disappointing season. Per modern-day NBA standards, he needed to have range. And score down low at will.

Wembanyama showed flashes of all of it through his first two seasons. But any success his capabilities could have created was marred by setbacks.

Deep vein thrombosis cut his sophomore season short in February a year after his rookie season circled the drain in the name of player development.

At the same time, Wembanyama wrestled with the fact that the only NBA coach he'd ever played for suffered a mild stroke and stepped away from coaching. All of it Wembanyama took as lessons, especially when basketball was taken from him by his blood clot.

“Life isn’t forever," Wembanyama concluded that summer. "I’m grateful that I’m passing the steps in my life, my career and as a person.”

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The result of the early adversity that befell Wembanyama was a greater appreciation for his own mortality, and for the beauty of the hardwood sanctuary that is basketball. Wembanyama swore not to be burdened by forcing back visible emotions.

That approach has certainly rubbed off on his teammates, who weren't afraid to embrace their own feelings after Game 7, even if they weren't boasting wet eyes.

"I was ecstatic," Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said. "I was happy. I wasn't crying ... for me, it was more of, we're going to enjoy this moment because we deserve it."

Embracing their star, the Spurs silently told Wembanyama the same thing: That they saw his tears as leadership. And that they loved him back.

"I think it's great that he shows that emotion," Fox said, "because he wants to win that bad. He's dragging us along, but we're trying to push him to the mountaintop, as well."

Added Harper: "That's all you can ask (for) from a leader like him."

Fox remembers hearing the criticism aimed at Wembanyama after one of the biggest wins of the Spurs' magical season. It happened on the second night of a back-to-back.

"It's funny," Fox recalled. "When we played the Clippers (on March 6) ... we were down (25), and ended up coming back and winning. He showed a lot of emotion that game."

Similar to Saturday night, Wembanyama — who claimed he'd used up every drop of fuel in his body to complete the 116-112 comeback at home — couldn't stop the tears. He finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in only 22 minutes, and called it among the greatest basketball games he'd ever played. He was mocked.

For as many fans as there were praising the 7-footer for restoring passion in sports, there were others calling him soft for reacting so strongly to a regular season game.

That didn't sit right with Fox, who's had a front-row seat to Wembanyama's process since arriving in San Antonio at the NBA's Trade Deadline last season. He's seen Wembanyama walk into the locker room with blue-light glasses upset about his strict bedtime.

"The way that he approaches the game," the All-Star guard began, "you see that from the moment that he steps foot ... in the practice facility. The way he takes care of his body, the way that he works on his game, the amount of time that goes into film ... the people who make fun of him haven't done that and probably won't do this."

Mar 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De’Aaron Fox (4) react after securing a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Of course, Wembanyama's emotions haven't always manifested in tears. His stifled anger was on display after failing to be cleared for Game 3 of the Spurs' first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, when he called out the NBA for a supposed lack of communication regarding his concussion protocol status.

Determination came into play when he brushed off reporters after Game 5 of the West Finals, interested more in sending a message with his play than with his words.

Naturally, Fox wasn't surprised to hear his teammate had once again let his walls down during an emotional winning address after Game 7.

Mitch Johnson was even less shocked. It fit the personality of his star.

"He has such a vision of who he wants to be as a person and as a player," the Spurs' coach said. "The commitment ... that he puts into that vision is nothing like I've ever seen before."

Wembanyama has continually surpassed each milestone placed in front of him. True to the expectations, the 22-year-old has led the league in blocks in each season he's played. He earned the first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year Award, and followed it up with a Western Conference Finals MVP Award won in the same manner.

Now as the youngest player in NBA history to lead his team in both points and rebounds per game heading into the NBA Finals, a new benchmark awaits him.

"Winning the Larry O'Brien (trophy), it's a childhood dream," Wembanyama said, four wins away from accomplishing such a feat. "Having a real shot at it ... it's a lifetime chance."

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) holds the NBA Western Conference Finals Trophy over his team after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 7 for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If and when Wembanyama gets the chance to hoist the most important trophy of his career, he'll recall the moments it took for him to get there. Not afraid to speak honestly, he may proclaim himself the best player in the world. He'd be justified.

"This is the best basketball on the planet that's being played right now," Wembanyama said before laughing, "and the crazy thing is — maybe I'm crazy — I want to do (this) 15, 20 more times ... let's hope it doesn't become an addiction. Maybe it is already."

The NBA has seen dynasties come and go. And the Spurs have much in front of them before they become another one, but they're planning on sticking around as long as Wembanyama has his legs. At 22 years old sniffing his first championship series, that could be a while.

Yet deep inside their huddle at center court, where Wembanyama towered over the heads of his jubilant teammates, his tears combining with fresh sweat from a warlike seven-game series, the Spurs revealed something about themselves:

As long as they're playing, vulnerability will be encouraged. Because their dynasty, which they hope begins on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, will be run by emotion.

"You've got to use every single emotion you have in order to win," Wembanyama admitted. "Sometimes these emotions are passion ... sometimes it's anger. It might even be jealousy. I don't want to weigh myself down with any of these energies. I use them on the court."