Four Best Things About Spurs Blowout Over (Rival?) Blazers

The Spurs won their eighth game in a row in Portland, blowing out their budding rivals 125-103.

Here's what jumped out from San Antonio's most impressive win of the season:

1. Wemby Maximizing Efficiency

Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points while shooting 9-13 from the floor, including 3-6 from 3 and 8-9 from the free throw line. He scored 2.23 points per field goal attempt, the Spurs outscored the Blazers by 23 in his 24 minutes.

In his last three games, Wembanyama is showing the absolute best of his hyper-efficient shot selection. He's 23-29 at the rim, 8-20 on 3-point shots all above the break, and 4-10 in between.

He's also drawn 41 free throw attempts in this stretch, and while Portland's broadcast took umbrage with the whistle, most if it came from the gigantic MVP candidate putting pressure on the rim and putting the defense in a position where they must foul or cede two points.

AN EFFICIENT NIGHT FROM WEMBY HELPS THE SPURS EXTEND THEIR WIN STREAK TO 8!



👽 29 PTS

👽 9-13 FGM

👽 7 REB

👽 24 MIN pic.twitter.com/dFtWVSi55n — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2026

Wembanyama needs to strike a balance between dominating physically and protecting his body, and his shot diet reflects that. The Spurs offense maximizes his gravity as a finisher at the rim while finding points in the game to let him take a deep breath and a deep shot. He's finding efficiency that builds on itself in every area of the offense.

2. Boost From The Bench

Luke Kornet and Carter Bryant have each struggled a bit to start the season, and while they weren't perfect against Portland they each carried out their respective responsibilities effectively.

Kornet made a positive impact with his rim protection and rebounding, and did enough offensively as a screener and finisher. The Spurs have been losing the non-Wemby minutes, but won Kornet's by nine in this one.

Bryant came in hot and showed everything you'd expect from a springy young wing with a mandate to defend. He knocked down a few open triples, took on the toughest defensive assignments with vigor, and if he didn't stop his guy he fouled him instead. Mitch Johnson praised his physicality and aggression after the game.

3. Consistent, Complete Blowout

Usually even blowouts like this contain portions where the losing team makes a run, but all the Spurs did was build and maintain their advantage. They won this game wire-to-wire and led by as many as 35 points. They held a double-digit advantage from the 3:39 mark of the second quarter through the end of the game.

Wembanyama dominated on both ends, the bench held on to the rope, and San Antonio shot 39% from beyond the arc as a team. There was no slippage, no point at which it felt like they'd let it all come undone. If there's any nit to pick about the first seven wins of the streak and the season, it's that the opponents weren't very good and the Spurs let them hang around.

4. Budding Blazer Rivalry

Anytime the topic of the rivalry between the Spurs and the Thunder came up last year, the players involved maintained that true rivalries are forged in the postseason. Last year's playoff run cemented OKC and the Knicks as rivals for years to come, and there's a fresh, rich history with the Timberwolves and the Trail Blazers.

The forest-themed teams bring ample talent and backstory, and Portland is off to a strong start this season. They would have tied the Spurs in the standings had they won on Saturday night, and with Damian Lillard back in the fold they're better than they were last year.

These guys had five games of playoff physicality and trash talking just a few months ago. When asked about Deni Avdija's game at All-Star Weekend Wemby's first thought was that he shoots a lot of free throws, and everyone in Silver and Black seems to enjoy when Portland's star wants a call and doesn't get it.

Steph Castle always loves to jaw with anyone in the vicinity of his jams, and he crammed one on his college teammate Donovan Clingan.

This matchup is an order of magnitude spicier than it was last year, and San Antonians can appreciate that.