SAN ANTONIO — Of all of the memorable moments that came from a 52-point, 24-rebound outing at home on Wednesday, Victor Wembanyama has one atop his list.

"I don't have any agenda when I say it," he said, "but it's when I rolled my ankle."

The San Antonio Spurs star was well into his night — 9:11 remained in the fourth quarter — when his right foot stepped on Walter Clayton Jr's left shoe as he turned to get back on defense. Wembanyama's ankle turned inward and he fell to the floor, gripping his leg.

Unfortunately, Wembanyama isn't exempt from feeling the pain of the awkward angles his ankles sometimes find himself in. But he was back on his feet rather quickly.

"He's Superman," Dylan Harper said of Wembanyama. "I mean, he rolls an ankle and pops right up and acts like nothing happened. I've never seen (anything) like that."

Nov 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) is congratulated by forward Victor Wembanyama (1) after making a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since he arrived to the NBA in 2023, Wembanyama has been a strong advocate for his own durability. He spends ample time working with the Spurs' training and development staff both in practice and before games to stretch and ensure his body maximum flexibility.

Wembanyama prefers going barefoot when he can, sometimes during these exercises. He works with elastic bands and tennis balls, and will even walk to his postgame press conferences without shoes to allow himself to feel the ground beneath him. It's intentional.

“Big men have always had feet problems,” Wembanyama said during his recently aired interview with 60 Minutes. “Feet are responsible for so much ... if you've got good foot strength, which brings good foot posture, everything else can develop the right way."

The 22-year-old cited his knees, hips and back as benefactors from good foot posture, though his ankles certainly make the list. Wembanyama says he's trained that part of his body extensively in preparation for moments like Wednesday night.

"The thing your body won't forgive you for is if you go through a range you've never been before," Wembanyama said, per San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn, "but I've trained my ankles. They've been through these ranges before, so it's not new."

Nov 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks towards the team bench after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Wembanyama hit the floor again, gripping his left ankle this time with 34 seconds remaining in the first half of the Spurs' 124-109 NBA Cup victory. Domantas Sabonis closed out on the Frenchman's 3-point attempt from the left wing and entered his landing space — a Flagrant 1 foul.

Wembanyama's ankle buckled as he came back down to the floor. This time, he got back up quicker than he had a game prior and continued his fourth 30-point outing this season.

"Not my field of expertise," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of the second incident, "but I do know he puts more time into his preparation and into his body and recovery ... than anybody I've ever seen. Clearly he is helping himself, I guess, as much as he can."

Of everything to take away from a 52-point evening against the Mavericks, Wembanyama recalls the moment he rolled his ankle as a reminder of the physicality the Spurs would need to win their sixth straight. He wasn't asked to share his standout moment on Friday.

But of everything he's capable of on the court, his teammates will remember his durability.

"That's a testament to how he takes care of his body," Harper said after San Antonio's win over Dallas. "How he focuses on his mobility (and) treatment. He's able to do things like that."