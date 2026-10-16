The San Antonio Spurs earned their first preseason win and debuted their new three-guard starting lineup all in the same night.

San Antonio defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-103 at Frost Bank Center, overcoming a slow start to pull away from a shorthanded Phoenix squad. The team added De'Aaron Fox and Carter Bryant back from injury — a good sign for their health to begin the regular-season.

The Spurs trailed 23-22 after the first quarter but found their rhythm in the second, outscoring the Suns to take a 60-49 lead into halftime. San Antonio extended its advantage to 17 points by the end of the third quarter and never looked back.

Victor Wembanyama led the way with 19 points, two steals and four blocks. Stephon Castle added 18 points of his own, while Devin Vassell finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Dylan Harper and Fox each chipped in nine points in their first start together alongside Castle.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and guard Stephon Castle (5) and guard De'aaron Fox (4) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) walk back on the court in the fourth quarter during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The guard trio struggled to find its footing early, but settled in as the game progressed, providing a glimpse of what San Antonio's new-look backcourt could offer this season.

Off the bench, Carter Bryant scored 16 points on four 3-pointers and had two blocks, while two-way guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 13 points and three 3-pointers of his own. Rookie center Tarris Reed Jr. continued to make his presence felt on the glass, grabbing a team-high nine rebounds to go along with four points and three blocks.

After the game, Carter Bryant shared insight into his mindset entering his second season:

"I'm trying to be a ceiling-raiser," Bryant said. "We're a damn good team with me off the floor, but, like, how can I make this group better when I'm on the floor?”

Oct 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) dribbles up the court in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant enters the year a fan-favorite, but also a young player with a ton of upside trying to make a leap. His story and role on this hungry Spurs group will be one to follow this season.

The Spurs are now set to close out their preseason at home against the Sacramento Kings. Friday night's matchup will be San Antonio's final test before its regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20, marking the first meeting between the teams since the Spurs defeated Oklahoma City in seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Starting Lineups

The final preseason game looks different for every team. On one hand, both the Spurs and Kings could roll out their expected starting lineups, giving their rotations one final chance to play together before the regular season begins.

On the other, the Kings could opt to rest their starters and prioritize the regular season.

Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Luke Kornet got some well-deserved rest against the Suns, and are expected to be back in the lineup alongside the starting five.

After making a promising debut against the Suns on Wednesday, the Spurs' new three-guard lineup left Spurs coach Mitch Johnson with another opportunity to evaluate the group in a game setting before opening night.

For Sacramento, the biggest question surrounds its new-look starting lineup.

The Kings selected guard Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, adding the Arkansas product to a backcourt already featuring Zach LaVine and Malik Monk.

Acuff is one of Sacramento's biggest storylines entering the season. The rookie has shown flashes of his offensive talent throughout the preseason, though his decision-making recently caught the attention of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

During the Kings' preseason matchup against the Warriors, Green pulled Acuff aside to offer advice about getting his teammates involved.

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green later explained on his podcast that he noticed a possession in which Acuff held the ball throughout, eventually drawing a foul at the rim. His message to the rookie was simple: avoid making a habit of possessions that leave his teammates uninvolved.

For Acuff, who is expected to take over starting point guard duties, balancing his own scoring ability with creating opportunities for others will be an important part of his development.

He'll have plenty of offensive talent around him, too. LaVine, a two-time All-Star, provides Sacramento with an established scoring threat on the perimeter, while Monk figures to remain a key contributor off the bench as a secondary ball-handler.

In the frontcourt, three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis remains Sacramento's centerpiece, providing rebounding, playmaking and scoring inside.

Kings coach Doug Christie could also experiment with newcomer Ben Simmons, who is reportedly expected to join the starting lineup on opening night alongside Acuff, LaVine, Keegan Murray and Sabonis. It would mark Simmons' first regular-season start since January 2025 after he missed the entirety of last season with ongoing back and nerve issues.

Sacramento has some young talent worth watching beyond its projected starters, too. Rookie guard Emanuel Sharp, a second-round selection out of Houston, brings outside shooting and defensive upside to the team.

The Kings also signed forward Leaky Black to a two-way contract Thursday, adding another defensive-minded option ahead of the regular season.

With the regular season approaching, Sacramento could use Friday's matchup to give its projected starting five an opportunity to build chemistry. Still, with several veterans in the mix, Christie could also choose to give his younger players an extended look.

What to Watch For Ahead of the Regular Season

Expectations are high in San Antonio.

After falling to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals last season, the Spurs enter the new campaign with their sights set on another deep playoff run, this time hoping to finish the job.

The NBA Finals are a long way away, but the journey back there truly begins here.

Throughout the preseason, San Antonio has focused on sharpening the details that could make the difference over an 82-game season. Coming off a successful playoff run, it has plenty to build on, but also several areas that need attention before games begin to count.

That was evident in the Spurs' first three preseason games — all losses. San Antonio struggled with consistency on both ends of the floor, though Wednesday's victory over Phoenix offered a clearer look at the team's potential.

Friday's matchup could provide another opportunity to evaluate how Fox, Castle and Harper share offensive responsibilities. With just one preseason game remaining, Johnson has limited time to test different combinations before the regular season begins.

Beyond the lineup, San Antonio will be looking to establish the defensive intensity and physicality that helped carry it to the Finals last season. Maintaining that standard over the course of another long season will be just as important as finding success offensively.

San Antonio has plenty of talent, but perhaps just as important is the confidence its players have in one another. Maintaining that trust will be essential throughout what the Spurs hope will be another long season.

After the Spurs beat the Thunder to become Western Conference Champions in June, Wembanyama made it clear how much this team means to each other.

"Being with these guys," he said, "living (through) these things with these guys that I love so, so, so much — it's amazing."

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts in the first half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The result against Sacramento won't count toward the standings, but the way the Spurs approach their final preseason test could offer an indication of how prepared they are for opening night.

Ahead of the final preseason matchup, here’s everything you need to know:

WHO:

Sacramento Kings (0-4)

San Antonio Spurs (1-3)

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 16 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

NBA League Pass, DAZN

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

SAC:

Dylan Cardwell (calf) - OUT

Maxime Raynaud (knee) - OUT