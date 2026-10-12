Kings Expected to Make Big Change to Starting Lineup on Opening Night

The Sacramento Kings could be making the lineup change they need. All offseason, fans have expected the Kings to go into the 2026-27 season with a starting five of Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Domantas Sabonis. However, they could be making a big change.

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears of Andscape, the Kings' latest roster addition, Ben Simmons, is expected to be in the starting lineup when they face the L.A. Clippers on opening night.

"Simmons is expected to remain in the starting lineup alongside rookie guard Darius Acuff for the Oct. 21 season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers," Spears wrote.

Ben Simmons is expected to be in the Kings' starting lineup on opening night, per @MarcJSpears 🔥



Last time he started a game was Jan. 17, 2025, with the Nets ... He's been out the league for OVER A YEAR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1WkqjB4HFM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2026

Simmons has not started an NBA game since January 2025, and now, in his first regular season game back after a season-long hiatus, he could immediately be back in a starting lineup. Sure, some fans might think the Kings are jumping the gun here, given we have only seen him in action for nine minutes since last playing a year and a half ago, but why shouldn't he start?

Why this is the right decision

Keep in mind, nothing is official, and even if the Kings are trending in the direction of starting Simmons for their season opener, they could change their minds by next week. Still, we can start praising the staff for making the necessary change.

Simmons, a former first-overall pick and three-time All-Star, has been one of the most disrespected players in the league, to the point where many fans have begun underrating him. In his preseason debut with Sacramento, he quickly proved that he still has the talent to compete with the best of the best.

We saw Simmons get the starting nod against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, in which he finished with seven points in nine minutes. Sure, he still has plenty to prove, but the Kings are obviously confident in him.

After a year out of the league, Simmons is as healthy, physically and mentally, as ever. While we cannot expect him to be the All-Star he was with the Philadelphia 76ers, we should see him make a similar all-around impact.

Kings coach Doug Christie was quick to praise Simmons's all-around game, saying that his defense, rebounding, and playmaking are exactly what the team needs. Putting Simmons in a lineup alongside Acuff Jr., LaVine, Murray, and Sabonis will help get the most out of him, and more than for his personal benefit, his presence will help the Kings as a team.

BEN SIMMONS STEP BACK JUMPER



BEN IS BACK 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6vHv5uvUHt — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 11, 2026

Of course, Simmons has been a point guard for years, but he could fit right into the Kings' power forward spot. He can still handle the ball and set up his teammates, but his defensive versatility is the most valuable trait he provides to this group. Sure, other starting candidates like De'Andre Hunter and Precious Achiuwa have their positives, but a healthy and confident Simmons is undoubtedly the best option.

Simmons's presence in the starting lineup could be the spark the Kings need, and if nothing else, it will bring some excitement to an overall disappointing franchise. Sure, they might not be a playoff contender, but this new-look starting lineup is far more talented than they will be given credit for.

We should see Simmons get some more opportunities in the Kings' final two preseason games, with Spears reporting that he should play around 18 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers and 27 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs. As long as he continues to show what he can bring to this team, we should see him with the starters on October 21.

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