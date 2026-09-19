AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Spurs standout Jayden Nunn landed a training camp roster spot with the San Antonio Spurs following an impressive rookie season in the NBA G League.

Nunn saw seven games worth of action with the Summer Spurs this July, participating in both the California Classic in San Francisco and NBA Summer League 2026 in Las Vegas. He averaged 3.9 points, two rebounds and just under one assist in 14.8 minutes per game.

All signs point to the two sides inking an Exhibit 10 training camp deal, meaning if Nunn is waived by San Antonio and remains with Austin for at least 60 days following, he’ll be eligible for a bonus worth up to $91,000 and a potential upgrade to a two-way contract.

Nunn, who went undrafted in 2025 after two seasons at Baylor, made the Austin Spurs' roster last year after an open G League tryout. The guard was a productive member of former Austin coach Jacob Chance's rotation, averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game across 47 appearances.

The Michigan-native proved a valuable asset as a dynamic shooter and driver — he was efficient from beyond the arc and helped replace lost production when David Jones Garcia suffered a season-ending lower-body injury late in the season.

“(Nunn’s) shown that he can play in those big games ... big moments,” Chance said in January.

Nov 9, 2025; Cedar Park, Texas; USA; Austin Spurs guard Jayden Nunn (8) and forward Harrison Ingram (55) walk off the court with their teammates in the second half of a game against the Birmingham Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs.

With Nunn's signing, San Antonio now carries 19 players on its roster heading into training camp later this month. The Spurs still have two open spots that can be filled by training camp contracts or non-guaranteed deals until Oct. 19 — the day before the start of the regular season.

The most likely case for Nunn is that he’ll be waived before the regular season and report to Austin for the G League season opener against the Houston Rockets' affiliate Rio Grande Vipers in early November.

Until then, Nunn will have a chance to show off his on-court prowess to Chris Kent, Austin's new head coach, and earn starting minutes in the G League in a competitive battle with one of San Antonio's second-round picks, two-way guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, and former Stockton Kings guard Jon Elmore, whose rights Austin acquired in August.

The defending Western Conference champions will commence training camp at Victory Capital Performance Center later this month. There, Nunn will begin a pivotal few weeks that could prove highly impactful for his NBA future.