CEDAR PARK, Texas — Announced Thursday morning, the Austin Spurs have their new frontman: Florida State alum Chris Kent will be the franchise's 12th head coach.

Kent joins the Austin Spurs after serving as assistant coach and director of player development at his alma mater during the 2025-26 season, helping the Seminoles to an 18-15 record that ended in the ACC tournament at the hands of Cam Boozer's Duke Blue Devils.

Austin marks Kent's third stop in the G League after he spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach with the Windy City Bulls, and two seasons (2023-25) as an assistant coach with the Rip City Remix. Kent's time in the NBA as a whole began with Chicago as a coaching intern in 2018 before he spent the next three seasons as its video coordinator.

While Kent didn't grow up in Tallahassee, Fla. — his roots lie in Indiana — Florida State made sure to send him down to Texas with a glowing recommendation.

"I always believed he had what it takes to be a head coach," Florida State coach Luke Loucks said of Kent via press release on Thursday. "His attention to detail is second to none, and that's one of the many reasons I knew this opportunity would come."

Louks continued: "Chris brought a clear, organized approach to everything we did last season, and he built systems that helped our players and staff be at their best every day."

The Austin Spurs announced Thursday morning that Chris Kent will be the franchise's 12th head coach. Kent spent one season at Florida State, his alma mater, prior to returning to the G League. | Graphic courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

Kent succeeds Jacob Chance, who spent last season at the helm of the Austin Spurs as a first-time head coach. Austin finished the regular season with 23-13 record, which was good for third place in the Western Conference and a second straight playoff berth.

Chance's quick success in the United States led him back to Australia. Over the offseason, the 31-year-old signed a four-year deal to become the new head coach of Melbourne United, where he spent several seasons coaching prior to joining the G League.

Preaching a medical mindset, Chance often spoke about balancing team and individual success in a development-focused setting. When a player performed well, he knew it often meant they would leave the team for a better opportunity. The same went for him.

"My job was to create an environment for the players and staff to feel valued and feel like they improved," Chance said. "That they could walk out a better coach or player."

Kent is now tasked with continuing the Austin Spurs' recent momentum, which began three seasons ago when Scott King led the squad to the G League Western Conference Finals before joining Mitch Johnson's staff as an assistant coach and paving the way for Chance.

If you ask the Seminoles, they'll tell you there isn't a better man for the job.

"The Spurs are getting an outstanding coach and an even better person," Loucks said. "I'm excited to watch Chris continue to grow ... this is just the beginning of many great things to come. He brings a level of professionalism that makes everyone around him better."

The NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament begins on Friday, Nov. 6, when Kent's Austin Spurs will travel to Edinburg to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Central.