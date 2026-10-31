Happy Halloween: Preview, How to Watch Spurs Face Shorthanded Timberwolves

The first overtime test of the season for the San Antonio Spurs ended in a win.

Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, San Antonio outlasted the Utah Jazz 117-111 on Wednesday, showing the kind of persistence that could help shape their season.

Victor Wembanyama looked like an MVP candidate. He led the way with 36 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks without committing a turnover. The 7-foot-4 star helped the Spurs overcome their mistakes and pull away in overtime, securing their third straight victory.

"Persistence," Wembanyama said when asked what made the difference. "We stepped up defensively, all of us. I think we'd had enough of our mistakes."

It was an encouraging sign for a team still finding its rhythm, particularly with players continuing to support one another through the growing pains of a new season.

Now, San Antonio returns home for a Halloween showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Wembanyama already has plans for the occasion.

Asked whether he had picked out his Halloween costume for Saturday night's matchup, Wembanyama offered a simple response: "Of course."

The Hallow’s Eve matchup will give the Spurs another opportunity to build on their early-season momentum.

Starting Lineups

San Antonio's starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama has begun to settle into a rhythm.

Against Utah, Castle added 14 points, eight assists and two steals, while Fox contributed 14 points and three steals. Harper finished with 13 points, eight assists and a steal, again demonstrating his value as another playmaker in the rotation.

For Minnesota, the circumstances are suddenly more complicated.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Timberwolves' projected starting lineup features LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga and Rudy Gobert, with Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo sidelined.

Edwards' absence is particularly unfortunate. The star guard recently underwent a procedure on his right knee and could miss up to two months, leaving Minnesota without its leading scorer for a significant stretch.

Still, the Timberwolves have more than enough talent to remain competitive.

Ball struggled in his first outing without Edwards, scoring eight points on 27% shooting, but his passing ability makes him dangerous even when his shots aren't falling. The point guard remains capable of creating opportunities for teammates and controlling the pace of an offense.

Kuminga, McDaniels and Dosunmu have each provided valuable contributions for Minnesota, bringing a combination of scoring, defensive versatility and energy to the lineup. Kuminga has shown his ability to create offense, while McDaniels remains a reliable presence on both ends of the floor. Dosunmu has also made an impact with his aggressiveness and ability to create opportunities, giving the Timberwolves several capable options even without Edwards.

Beyond the starting five, Bones Hyland has emerged as an intriguing contributor, and Terrence Shannon Jr. has made the most of his increased opportunities, averaging 14 points a game in his sophomore season.

Minnesota may be missing their biggest offensive threat, but they have the depth and versatility to make San Antonio work for another victory.

What to Watch For

For the Spurs, Saturday's matchup will be about avoiding complacency.

Minnesota's injuries affect their current chemistry, but overlooking a team with multiple capable scorers and experienced defenders would be a mistake.

One of the night's most intriguing matchups will come between Wembanyama and Gobert.

May 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) after game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Frenchmen have established themselves among the NBA's most imposing defensive forces. Gobert, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, remains a difficult presence around the rim, while Wembanyama continues to demonstrate how his length, mobility and instincts can change a game.

Their battle in the paint could play a significant role in determining which team controls the night.

San Antonio has a few developing stories of its own.

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Devin Vassell is beginning to show the kind of leadership the Spurs will need as their season progresses.

The shooting guard finished Wednesday's victory with 21 points and three steals, providing a crucial offensive lift when San Antonio needed another scoring option alongside Wembanyama.

His contributions have extended beyond the stat sheet.

"That's something I've been trying to embody over the past two years," Vassell said in the locker room when asked about stepping up as a leader. "Being a leader of the team."

As the Spurs continue building chemistry, Vassell's willingness to embrace that responsibility could help hold the group together through difficult stretches.

That chemistry will matter beyond the starting lineup.

Center Luke Kornet has experienced some early-season struggles, but his teammates have made it clear that getting him back on track is a collective responsibility.

Kornet’s ability to make timely defensive plays remains important, particularly when the Spurs need someone to protect the paint while Wembanyama rests. As he showed with his block against Oklahoma City in Game 7, the vet is capable of stepping up when it matters most.

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) blocks Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the fourth quarter during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The willingness to support one another through those moments is another sign of a team learning how to operate as a unit. Halloween offers another chance to keep developing those habits.

The Spurs have begun finding their footing, but consistency is what will turn encouraging performances into sustained success. With the routine of the regular season beginning to take shape, each matchup offers another chance to establish an identity.

Minnesota presents a talented opponent with plenty to prove, even without its star. And on Halloween night, the Spurs will have to make sure an undermanned Timberwolves team doesn't deliver a scare of its own.

Ahead of Saturday night's matchup, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2)

San Antonio Spurs (3-2)

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 31 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

DAZN, NBA League Pass

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

MIN:

Anthony Edwards (knee) - OUT

Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) - OUT

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT