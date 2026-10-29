The 10 Biggest Injuries That Have Already Thrown This NBA Season Off the Rails

A week into the new NBA season, an endless amount of significant injuries have derailed the action.

Each day, it feels like another star is sidelined for considerable time. This early, perhaps teams are proceeding with caution to get as healthy as possible once we enter the stretch of the regular season and, eventually, the playoffs.

Even in the age of load and injury management, though, the wave of injuries that has hit the league feels like something different. The reason for it is unclear. Maybe it’s the grueling schedule, heightened pace of play or players adding muscle while putting the same strain on their bodies. It could even be the shoes or increased mileage from specializing in one sport at a young age and, in the basketball world, going through a tough AAU schedule for many years. At this point, the root cause is unknown. More than likely, it’s a combination of a number of things.

No matter why the slew of injuries has happened, it stinks that we’ve seen so many stars go down and get removed from game action for a significant period right as teams try to get off on the right foot. Here’s a look at the 10 most substantial injuries impacting teams across the league:

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Injury: Right knee (arthroscopic procedure)

Right knee (arthroscopic procedure) Estimated timeline: Two months

The Timberwolves’ superstar landed on the injury report due to a nagging right knee issue. He’ll undergo a procedure that aims to resolve the issue in the long run, but Minnesota will have to deal without Edwards for a while after what was an exciting start to the season. Two months would put his return right near the new year if all goes well with his recovery.

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams went down with a gruesome injury that will keep him out for the majority, if not all of the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury: Fractured fibula and dislocated left ankle

Fractured fibula and dislocated left ankle Estimated timeline: Re-evaluated prior to the end of the regular season

Oklahoma City got hit hard with the injury bug and Williams’s ankle injury was particularly devastating. He missed most of last season, then went down with a gruesome Gordon Hayward-esque injury in the third game of the new campaign. The Thunder said he will be re-evaluated toward the end of the season, but you have to assume Williams’s year is likely over.

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

Injury: Torn labrum

Torn labrum Estimated timeline: Several months

Wallace was another significant injury for the Thunder. He exited in the same game as Williams and will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The specific timeline for Wallace’s return should be come more clear after the procedure, but he will be sidelined for most, if not the rest of the season. Wallace signed a five-year, $139 million contract with OKC just ahead of the season and his absence put the team down two key starters.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Injury: Left hamstring strain

Left hamstring strain Estimated timeline: Two weeks

Haliburton made his triumphant return to the floor this season after he went down with a ruptured Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Thunder. He played in Indiana’s first four games before it was revealed he would have to miss some time due to a hamstring strain.

“Ty has a mild strain in his left hamstring,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said on Wednesday. “We list it as week-to-week, so let’s just say two weeks from now. ... I don’t think it’s realistic that he would play before then.”

Luckily it doesn’t appear serious, but the Pacers presumably want to proceed with caution as their star point guard gets back up to speed.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero will miss considerable time with a high ankle sprain | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury: Low-grade right high ankle sprain

Low-grade right high ankle sprain Estimated timeline: Four to six weeks

The Magic star went down hard on his right ankle in just the second game of the season. Orlando’s core has suffered horrible injury luck in recent years and this season starts out no different. Banchero was marvelous in the first game of the season with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in what was a tough loss to the Hawks. New Magic coach Sean Sweeney got his first career win against the Knicks in what was Banchero’s first full game out. Still, it will be tough sledding until Orlando’s primary scorer returns.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Injury: Bone bruise (right knee)

Bone bruise (right knee) Estimated timeline: Re-evaluated in two weeks

Banchero isn’t the Magic’s only significant injury, unfortunately. Luckily, Suggs’s injury was much more mild than it looked. He went down awkwardly with a non-contact injury in the win over the Knicks. You always assume the worst when a player goes down without contact and luckily Orlando got good news with his diagnosis. He’ll be out for a couple weeks while Jase Richardson and Anthony Black get some additional run with the Magic down two starters.

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto is off to a rough start | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury: Left knee swelling

Left knee swelling Estimated timeline: Re-evaluated in one week

Leonard’s return to Toronto was derailed as he’s set to miss “a period of weeks,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. On the bright side, Charania also noted that no structural damage was discovered in Leonard’s MRI.

“Yeah it’s always frustrating to miss time,” he wrote on social media . “I came back to compete with this team and I’m focused on getting back to 100 (percent). Toronto, I’ve appreciated the love since I’ve been back. Returning soon.”

Prior knee issues bring a heightened sense of concern. Hopefully Leonard’s absence is just a hiccup after the trade that reunited him with the Raptors was delayed while the league completed its investigation into him and the Clippers around salary cap circumvention.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah Jazz

Injury: Torn MCL

Torn MCL Estimated timeline: Re-evaluated in six weeks

Utah got bit by the injury bug as well as Jackson and Lauri Markkanen went out with injuries in the same game. Markkanen’s injury is much less severe as he’s day-to-day with a wrist sprain. On the other hand, the beginning to Jackson’s tenure with the Jazz hasn’t been ideal. He played just three games with the team after he was traded by Memphis at last season’s deadline. That wasn’t a huge deal with Utah’s season already over. Now, it’s a different story with the Jazz hoping to take a step forward.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren is currently out with a hamstring strain | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury: Right hamstring strain

Right hamstring strain Estimated timeline: Two weeks

After a tough restricted free agency situation between Duren and the Pistons over the summer, the All-Star center got hurt in the second game of the year. Duren isn’t slated to miss too much time, but Detroit will need to deal without the Robin to Cade Cunningham’s Batman for a number of games. Detroit did beat the 76ers without Duren and Ausar Thompson, though.

Ben Simmons, Sacramento Kings

Injury: Torn Achilles

Torn Achilles Estimated timeline: Out for season

Just ahead of Simmons’s return to the NBA, he sustained a torn Achilles and was ruled out for the year. A devastating outcome after he was away from the league last season. He signed a one-year contract with the Kings, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store next summer on a potential return to the court. Sacramento is off to a horrid 0–4 start and could’ve used any help.

Other notable NBA injuries

The injury report around the league is incredibly long and not limited to the big names already mentioned. Here’s a look at other absences that have a big impact on game action. Some severe, some not as much.

Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Clippers (partially torn Achilles)

Max Strus, Los Angeles Clippers (right plantar fascia tear)

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets (left hamstring strain)

Coby White, Charlotte Hornets (left calf strain)

Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder (right ankle sprain)

Ivica Zubac, Indiana Pacers (left ankle sprain)

Kristaps Porziņģis, Golden State Warriors (not with team, illness)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (right wrist sprain)

Jusuf Nurkić, Utah Jazz (right foot, second plantar plate tear)

Tobias Harris, San Antonio Spurs (left calf strain)

Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets (right ankle sprain)

Nic Claxton, Chicago Bulls (left hamstring strain)

Mark Williams, Phoenix Suns (torn labrum)

Ariel Hukporti, Philadelphia 76ers (torn Achilles)

Just a week into the new season, let’s hope the injury woes stop here. With how it’s went so far, though, I won’t hold my breath.

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