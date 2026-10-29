SALT LAKE CITY — Mitch Johnson took the hit, he says. After the San Antonio Spurs' 117-111 overtime win over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center Wednesday night, the coach owned up to a mistake he believes landed his squad an extra five minutes in the first place.

With 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation, Victor Wembanyama corralled a defensive rebound off an airball by Jazz guard Keyonte George. As Wembanyama tried to get the ball up court, Johnson was noticeably livid over what he felt was a missed shot clock violation.

Instead of calling a timeout, he let the clock continue running. De'Aaron Fox caught Wembanyama's overhead pass and heaved a shot just past half court. It missed badly.

"That was my fault in the last four seconds," Johnson said postgame. "I thought there was a shot clock violation ... I was too busy yelling ... and then I was going to call a timeout."

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) takes a shot over Utah Jazz guard Josh Green (5) during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The no-call sent the Spurs to their first overtime period of the season, which resulted in a 12-6 run that included holding the Jazz to 2-for-7 shooting from the field. The Spurs earned their third straight win after starting the season 0-2 and remain perfect on the road.

Johnson, for one, was relieved his blunder didn't result in an untimely loss.

"I get on those guys all the time," he said, "about not letting their emotions get the best of them and staying composed, and I should have called a timeout ... those guys had my back. They gave us a really good (five) minutes .... and held (the Kings) to six points."

Devin Vassell led the way in overtime, scoring four points including a tip-in dunk that put San Antonio up by three points with under two minutes to play. His lob assist to Wembanyama helped ice the game under a minute later, when Utah called its final timeout.

"The way that he's playing and the energy that he's putting into the game," Johnson began, "he was just very mature throughout the whole game and since the season started."

Vassell, who finished Wednesday's contest with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals on 8-for-18 shooting from the field, didn't want to pass up an opportunity to avenge his coach.

"We mess up a bunch of times in games," the shooting guard said in the locker room. "That's just human nature. You get caught up in the game. You get caught up in a no-call ... it just happens. It's just life. We have his back. We know he has our back."

Vassell continued: "I'm glad we were able to get a win tonight."

Oct 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (24) tries to gesture for a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the first half, the Spurs trailed the Jazz in rebounding. Midway through the second quarter, Utah had grabbed eight offensive boards and scored 10 second-chance points. By the end of the night, San Antonio had logged two more offensive boards.

The Spurs also forced eight more turnovers than the Jazz did and won the paint battle by 20 points, thanks, in large part, to Wembanyama's 36-point outing — his first 30-plus-point performance this season. A bench scoring discrepancy (39-19) allowed the Jazz to hang around through regulation, but the Spurs flipped a switch in overtime.

"I think we'd had enough of our mistakes," Wembanyama said.

San Antonio and Utah will face off twice more within the next three weeks; their next meeting will be at Frost Bank Center on Nov. 2 before playing again in Utah on Nov. 15.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a torn MCL in his right knee suffered during the Jazz's Oct. 26 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, will remain sidelined. Lauri Markkanen, meanwhile, could miss more time with his wrist injury.

If Wednesday was any proof, that won't stop the Jazz from playing competitive. But Johnson, who exhaled after the final buzzer, hopes not to be the reason for overtime again.

In fact, the Spurs hope they won't need an extra five minutes to beat the Jazz again.

"It is hard to win in this league," Johnson said. "That's a very good young team, very well-coached team that is competing their butts off. We obviously put ourselves in the hole the way we started the game. But I give (my) guys in that locker room a lot of credit."