SAN ANTONIO — A few feet from center court, Jalen Brunson began analyzing the scene in front of him. Partially blocking his view was Devin Vassell, hands on his knees ready to move with him on defense. But beyond him? Open space.

With 44.5 seconds to play in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks point guard moved in. Five steps later, he reached the 3-point line: one inside crossover was all it took to put Vassell on his heels, backpedaling toward the paint.

As soon as Vassell touched it, Brunson spun around, stepped back and through again. Falling backward, his midrange jump shot ripped nylon and gave the Knicks a six-point lead.

Brunson hadn't decided what he wanted to do until he jumped.

"It was more of an instinct," the Knicks' star said postgame. "Being able to read how the defender's body was shifting ... it was something I read, and I just went with it."

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs let up another four points before the final buzzer in what ended up being an 11-0 run by the Knicks to cap a 105-95 Game 1 victory. Brunson finished the evening with 30 points on 12-for-31 shooting from the field and a pair of assists.

While he'd have liked more efficiency for his volume, Brunson did enough to carry New York to a road win, outshooting Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox combined — the pair shot 9-for-34 from the field on Wednesday — en route to a performance worthy of flowers.

"He was huge for us," Knicks coach Mike Brown said. "He did what MVP candidates are supposed to do. He carried us home. We put the ball in his hands and he got it done."

The Spurs have seen players of Brunson's variety before, including in each of their three playoff rounds against Deni Avdija, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and, perhaps the outlier of the group, Anthony Edwards. For the most part, downhill scoring has been a staple of the best player attempting to deny the Spurs an NBA title.

Brunson, despite the obvious discourse regarding him being undersized, presents a unique challenge for San Antonio, which it divulged on Thursday afternoon.

"Obviously, Jalen is left-handed," Stephon Castle said.

While Castle recognized Brunson's ability to get to the paint, he spoke on the point guard's use of angles and pump fakes as a distinct difference between him and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But that player comparison came pointed.

"Shai is more of a threat to get all the way downhill," Castle acknowledged. "I think Jalen likes to use angles a lot more ... more pump fakes than Shai. Mostly it's angles, trying to get to his spots (and) not trying to draw fouls as much, but trying to get to spots he likes."

Added Dylan Harper: "He's going to get to his spots ... he probably does it beyond the best."

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) makes a basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson's use of speed allows him more space than a typical downhill guard. Paired with footwork in the upper echelon of the NBA, he has become increasingly difficult to stop once he finds his rhythm. After Brunson's early first-half struggles, that became apparent.

Thirteen of Brunson's 30 points in Game 1 came in the final eight minutes of the contest. His 31 shot attempts on the evening certainly primed him for late-game production, even after suffering minor injuries to his right knee and left ankle on separate collisions.

"I shot some shots that I normally make," Brunson explained. "Had a couple of bad ones, as well. It's all about how you move forward, about how you respond in a positive way."

Citing his teammates' confidence in his shooting, Brunson admitted no worry about only getting to 30 points on 31 shots. The Spurs, meanwhile, seemed to live with the result.

If they can force Brunson to work for his points, they'll lean into it.

"We just got to keep making him work," Johnson said. "He had a phenomenal game ... (but) some of the other stuff we can probably control more than him making or missing shots."

Case in point: better shooting on offense. And perhaps a quicker first step on the perimeter when matched up against Brunson in half court defense.

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the fourth quarter during Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Asked about adjustments the Knicks can make for Game 2, Brunson — sitting next to O.G. Anunoby — kept it simple. When facing the Spurs, shotmaking will be a priority. New York will be expecting a desperate San Antonio squad in its next outing.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will be expecting a better Brunson. As high as bar as that may be, they aren't willing to risk underestimating New York's basketball king.

He's an elite player," Wembanyama said. "We got the (sense) that we're going to have many more chances. It's a first-to-four series. We're going to have time to work on it."

Unlike the Knicks, Castle didn't join Wembanyama at the podium. But seeing another problem to solve the way the Spurs did Gilgeous-Alexander, Avdija and Edwards, he oozed his usual confidence. As far as he was concerned, he couldn't have said it better himself.

"I think Vic said it best," Castle said. "I don't think we have anything to be too worried about ... if we take one thing from (last night), it's just going back to being ourselves."