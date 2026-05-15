SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs had seen these waters before. Desperate to reach the shore and avoid drowning, something had to be done.

Entering the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Spurs clutched to an 18-point lead. Almost as quickly as it had been built, that lead evaporated at the hands of an 11-2 Timberwolves run.

That exact scenario had been a focal point of San Antonio's game planning for the series.

“It’s a game of runs,” De'Aaron Fox said. “All three games (against Minnesota) in the regular season we had good leads, and then in the fourth quarter, we were minus-39 or 40."

It was worse than it felt. Nobody had the number memorized while Fox sat behind the interview podium: in reality, the Spurs had been outscored by the Timberwolves by 41 points in fourth quarters alone. Heading into the postseason, they knew they couldn't afford to let that trend continue. Mitch Johnson's squad deployed a simple strategy.

"We had a couple of times where we just drew the line," the coach said, "and said enough is enough, whatever that meant. Sometimes, that’s making a shot. Sometimes, that’s setting the right screen. Sometimes, that’s blocking your guy out."

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half of Game 5 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A dunk by Stephon Castle got the ball rolling for the Spurs' offense before they embarked on a run of their own, led by Fox, Castle and Devin Vassell. Because of Victor Wembanyama's ejection in Game 4 for elbowing Naz Reid, they expected extra physicality.

“We made that a point of emphasis," Castle said. "Trying to keep them off the offensive class. We started the game off well, and that’s where our runs came from."

The key, in their minds, was to return the favor. Hit first.

“That’s what we did extremely well," Fox said.

San Antonio took Game 5 126-97. After Minnesota brought its host's lead down to 11 points to begin the final period, it never came closer. With 3:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves waived the white flag and pulled their starters.

Castle's dunk marked the line in the sand. Plays like his were what Johnson pointed to postgame, asked about not letting an 18-point lead slip away.

“A few times, (their) runs felt like we just missed a shot or two,” Johnson said. “That’s how fast leads can evaporate ... there are lots of little things that go into stopping runs and starting runs. The more we continue to commit to all of that, it’ll really help us out.”

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson in the second half against he Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 3 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Beyond specific plays, Johnson cited an all-around offensive effort from the Spurs that helped them take a 3-2 series lead. Victor Wembanyama logged 27 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks on 9-for-16 shooting, while Fox flanked him with 18 points and five assists.

Keldon Johnson logged the best game of his playoff career with 21 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Castle and Dylan Harper combined for 29 points of their own.

"We know that we have the talent to get leads on people," Fox said, "but if you want to be a great team, you have to be able to either extend those leads or just maintain (them) ... once we got back up, you never want to look back. That's the team we want to be."

More than ever, the Spurs are hanging their hats on the defensive end. In Game 5, the Timberwolves shot just 37 percent from the field as a collective, under 30 percent from 3, and ceded nearly double the amount of paint points as it scored.

In that sense, they drew a line there, too. It helped them win the most important game of the season. Until Game 6, when they'll suit up and attempt to do it again.

“I would say it’s an area where you need to be willing to … make the sacrifices and do the extra effort," Wembanyama said. "It’s been working pretty well. We can get better, but when we’re locked in and apply the scouting, we’re really, really good.”

Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves from Target Center is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. Central on Prime.