MINNEAPOLIS — Victor Wembanyama fought for position all night. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3, Rudy Gobert was the biggest reason why.

With 3:53 to play in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Target Center, the two Frenchmen were tussling again. Stephon Castle held the ball near midcourt before driving toward the 3-point lane and dropping an overhead pass to Wembanyama, who had to push away from Gobert to reel it in.

Wembanyama turned to face Gobert, took two steps forward and spun again. When he planted his feet, he rose up, fell backward and released. He made Hakeem Olajuwon proud.

"I had to resort to things that (he) taught me in the fourth quarter," Wembanyama said. "Many things. Especially that spin fadeaway over Rudy."

In Friday night's 115-108 win, Wembanyama logged 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, joining Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to post such a stat line. Wembanyama will enjoy the company.

"It's good to be along with the big fellas," he said, chuckling.

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half during Game 3 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs entered Friday night hoping to get on the right side of an early-series deficit. De'Aaron Fox noted the young squad wanted to avoid going down 2-1 needing a win in Game 4, also on the road in front of an even more hostile crowd.

"We've seen teams come back from down 3-1," Fox said, "but winning this game was extremely important to us. That's when your backs are against wall, down 2-1 on the road."

Early into the second quarter, Minnesota managed a run to take its first and only lead of the contest. Down by just four points with a whole half and change to play, the Spurs never felt the wall behind them. But they saw one forming behind their hosts.

That's when Wembanyama became San Antonio's super glue. He didn't feel sole responsibility to carry the Spurs to victory, rather to help guide them.

"It was more like holding the ship together," Wembanyama explained of his mindset as the Spurs widened the gap in the second half. "We had a lead. We didn't need to rush. We needed to be consistent, rather than doing incredible things, or amazing things."

As it's gone all season, that consistency just so happened to look incredible.

"He was everywhere," Stephon Castle said. "Without him, I don't know if we win today ... that's his character. On the road, tied series. We had them on their heels the whole game."

Anthony Edwards, still working on getting back to full strength after suffering a bone bruise and hyperextended left knee in Game 4 of the first round, echoed that sentiment.

The guard has fought doubles since Game 1, yet his series-high 32 points on Friday weren't enough to make up for the defensive void created by Wembanyama. Minnesota shot 35 percent from the floor in the first half; each of its starters finished with a negative plus-minus.

"He really imposed himself on the game," the Spurs' coach said. "He established himself ... on both ends. When he does that, everything opens up for himself and his teammates."

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates making a 3-point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during Game 3 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Wembanyama opened up space for shooters — Carter Bryant, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie all connected on two 3s — while providing fast offense himself. The 7-footer led the Spurs in 3-point makes with three, and made 10 free throws.

Even after racking up five fouls with 6:18 to play in the fourth quarter, Mitch Johnson opted to keep his star on the court, trusting him to proceed with caution.

"We (were not going) to leave any bullets in the chamber," Johnson said. "We were going to play him, and then if he fouled out, we would deal with that when we got to it."

Dueling with Gobert threatened to disqualify Wembanyama from a playoff game for the first time, but careful positioning near the rim allowed him to ride out Game 3's final minutes, down to shooting free throws with the chance to ice a series-defining victory.

In a game Wembanyama needed to play, he made sure to be available. He didn't want to claim any credit sitting behind a microphone in the hour that followed.

"We haven't done anything yet," he said. "Not even (half) of the work. We showed some strength in this game. Some relentlessness. But we still have to prove that we can sustain that."

Added Johnson: "We have so much room to continue to grow."

Similar to a January night in which Wembanyama cited "failure" following a blown lead to the Houston Rockets on the road, the 22-year-old boasted fresh battle scars. Each drive to rim had a physical toll; each block required heavy exertion.

The Spurs drew from a hostile Minnesota crowd in Game 3, tipsy and rowdy as promised by Edwards. They battled through contact and found their spots, led by a leader with a refusal to quit. Yet drained as he was, Wembanyama still had time for jokes.

Once more, he addressed the cuts and bruises on his arms.

"It's going to happen," Wembanyama said. "They're Wolves, after all."