Is Wemby Working on a Go-To Move in Offseason Workout Videos?

SAN ANTONIO -- If Victor Wembanyama needs to add anything to his game it's a go-to move, and it looks like that's exactly what he's doing in videos from offseason workouts.

The Spurs' superstar and rising face of the league is fresh off a Finals run in his third season, and the favorite for MVP heading into his fourth. He's a complete player on both ends of the floor, but most experts agree that he still has to develop a signature scoring move. It doesn't even really matter what that move is, so long as he can use it to go get a bucket in the guts of a close game regardless of the defensive scheme and personnel.

That kind of move becomes part and parcel of the player who uses it most effectively. Timmy's bank shot, Manu's eurostep, Tony's teardrop, Dirk's one-legged fadeaway, Kareem's sky hook, Hakeem's dream shake, KD's rip through, Harden's step back, Jokic's Sombor shuffle. We speak of these moves as Tolkien would write about the legendary sword of a legendary warrior, and it's right to do so.

Speaking of Hakeem, Wembanyama was back in the gym with him again recently after working out with him last summer. While Wemby was out in the Houston area, he also went to the Katy home of De'Aaron Fox to work out with some of his veteran teammates. Photos showed Wembanyama with Fox, Harrison Barnes, and the newly-acquired Tobias Harris. The Spurs have released videos from the run, and it looks like Wemby might be working on some of the things he's learning from Olajuwon.

In the very first clip, we see Wemby catch the ball on the block and immediately throw a quick fake spin over his left shoulder. Barnes retreats to cover the baseline, and Wembanyama pivots to his right, clearing out with his right arm and hopping into his shooting form in the middle of the paint. Barnes recovers well and knocks the ball loose. Wembanyama pivots on his right foot across Barnes' face to clear room, and with his back to the basket he plants off his left foot which is turned completely away from the rim. He turns in the air and cashes a one-legged fader off the glass.

back in the lab 🧪 pic.twitter.com/TjimYAF39q — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 27, 2026

In another clip, Wembanyama is posting Barnes up from the free throw line. He throws his right shoulder into the top of Barnes' chest as he takes a powerful dribble with his left hand. He dribbles and pushes against Barnes once more and then steps his left leg into a different zip code for a one-legged fader with his right knee up a la Nowitzki. If the lines on Fox's court are regulation, Wembanyama is stepping that left leg about six feet away from the guy he's fading away from.

Wembanyama's jumper is strong, and the more ways he can create open shots for himself in isolation the better. The Spurs play a team game, but sometimes the offense is going to stall out and the best option will be to give the ball to a bucket getter and let him get a bucket. It happened a lot in the playoffs last year, both in San Antonio and in Detroit where veteran forward Tobias Harris was tasked with bailing out the anemic Pistons offense.

Harris' buckets from the workout look a lot like the post work he put in last season and for much of his 14 years and counting in the league. He uses his big body well to create space, and the moves are straight out of the Michael Jordan footwork bible that everyone has been studying since the 1990s. According to the NBA's stats, Harris hit 42-71 on fadeaway jumpers last year during the regular season. It's a skill the Spurs could use more of, and it looks like he's teaching Wemby some of what he knows.

Another video posted by the Spurs shows Harris and Wembanyama together on the side, and based on their body movements they're clearly talking about the intricacies of how to create space in the post for a jumper. Wembanyama pushes himself at the top of his chest and moves backward to demonstrate how it gets him off balance, and Harris pushes more against his waist to show the difference. He taps his shoulder and then taps higher on Wemby's ribs near his armpit, nodding.

learning from each other 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ACi5qSlwWt — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 28, 2026

It looks like they're talking about how it's easier to knock a defender off balance by hitting them higher, and that's the exact principle Wembanyama used against Barnes for the Dirk fade. You don't have to be an expert lip reader to see that Wemby appreciated the advice from his vet.

Wembanyama's go-to move might end up looking more like Dirk's or Timmy's, or Hakeem's or KD's, but it's cool to see a behind-the-scenes look at him building it in the offseason. Another all-time great big man, Patrick Ewing, once went mega viral for his incredulous reaction as a coach to one of his players' shot attempts.

"That's a step back, one-legged," an exasperated Ewing said. "What kind of shot is that? Have you ever shot that shot? Do you work on that shot?"

Ewing didn't appear to believe his player's assertion that he did in fact work on that shot, said he'd never seen him work on that shot before, and encouraged the young man to not try it again in a game. For Wembanyama, though, it's definitely a shot he works on. And there's no telling how important that could be for him and the Spurs down the line.