SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of employees helped set the stage at Frost Bank Center Friday morning for its first playoff action since the 2018-19 season.

The final product looked something out of a springtime movie.

"There's nothing like the playoffs," San Antonio Spurs radio broadcaster Jacob Tobey said during the team's media preview two days the Western Conference First Round, "and in San Antonio, it's totally different ... to see it come to fruition, that's everything."

The Spurs, who finished the regular season 62-20 as the No. 2 seed, learned they drew the Portland Trail Blazers after the Western Conference Play-In Tournament Tuesday night. Since then, they've been studying film preparing for Deni Avdija and Co.

Meanwhile, San Antonio has worked to prepare for postseason festivities, this year falling in line with the city's annual Fiesta celebration. Here's what to expect in the arena:

1. New Food Offerings

In addition to Whataburger, Taco Palenque and the rest of Frost Bank Center's concession offerings, the Spurs are rolling out playoff-exclusive food items for Round 1.

A team chef walked media through the items, as seen below. For suite members, ribeye sliders, mini lobster rolls and a "millionaire snack station" featuring candied bacon, cheese, berries and chips will be available to order at all home games.

In concession stands, both the "Asada Pop-A-Top" — a basket of tater tots with cheese, asada, pico de gallo, cotija, jalapeño and avocado crema — and crispy chicken mole sandwich will be available for purchase. These items will change with every round of the playoffs.

Here at the arena this morning for a playoff preview. The #Spurs are rolling out some new food options, seen below.



The left stack will be available as part of exclusive suite packages, but the Asada Pop-A-Top and Mole Sandwich can be purchased anywhere. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Kr9bAm6CZT — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) April 17, 2026

In addition to the added food items, the Spurs will be revealing a new featured cocktail with every round of the playoffs. Round 1's cocktail is called the "Area 51," complete with Lunazul blanco tequila, passion fruit purée, lime juice, blue curaçao and pineapple juice.

The "Area 51" cocktail can be purchased in the H-E-B Fan Zone and exclusive areas.

2. Fiesta Shirts

Every fan in attendance at home playoff games will receive a free T-shirt placed on their assigned seat. The shirts will coordinate with the court, designed to an an additional layer to the home atmosphere. Game 1 will feature a Fiesta-striped pattern, seen below.

April 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Frost Bank Center pictured with Fiesta-themed T-Shirts for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. | Matt Guzman/San Antonio Spurs On SI

Fans are encouraged to wear the shirts assigned to their section for the duration of the game.

3. Jackals Chants

While the Spurs Jackals have been present at every home game this season, they spent part of Friday morning attempting to reach new fans ahead of the postseason. Their goal is for every fan in attendance to know their most popular chants.

Check out some of the videos below:

Some of the chants the @SpursJackals lead during Spurs games so fans can follow along.

Jackals have been amazing and brought a ton of new energy and they make sure there are no lulls in the action. @missraydiancee. pic.twitter.com/UhizwxYfiY — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@DominguezCinco) April 17, 2026

Wembanyama, who has co-signed on the NBA's first-ever ultras group several times this season, is expecting a rowdy arena for the first playoff berth of his career.

If he had his druthers, every fan would wear their shirts and join the Jackals.

"I'm as ready as you can be," Wembanyama said. "These moments, it's really what you work on all year, but also your whole career. We were dreaming of playoffs as kids."

Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. Central Sunday night.