Jalen Brunson Returns After Leaving Game 1 of NBA Finals With Apparent Knee Injury

SAN ANTONIO -- New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson got banged up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but appears to have avoided a serious injury.

With 2:03 left in the first quarter, Spurs forward Harrison Barnes crashed for a rebound and Knicks guard Landry Shamet laid him out with a hearty shove. Barnes fell into the side of Brunson's right knee, and the Knicks' star doubled over. Shamet was called for a foul on the play.

Jalen Brunson appeared to hurt his knee on this play



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Brunson moved slowly on the next play before a stoppage, then hobbled to the locker room under his own power.

Knicks fans breathed a sigh of relief as their guy returned to the floor with 8:03 left in the second quarter, but two minutes later there was more cause for concern. Brunson drove and finished a layup, over Luke Kornet, but went down in a heap and stayed there after Kornet came down on Brunson's left ankle. The Knicks called timeout, and Brunson took some time to share his displeasure with the officials.

Brunson stayed in the game and had enough bounce to put back a miss and then work his way inside for another pair of buckets.

The All-NBA guard led the Knicks with 11 points in the first half, but he shot just 5-15 from the floor and turned it over three times. He shot just 1-7 from the floor before he went down, but actually improved to 4-8 in the second quarter. San Antonio carried a 55-47 lead into halftime. Before the game, Brunson spoke about what makes San Antonio's defense so difficult to deal with.

"Very physical, the way they play, obviously they're able to pressure on the perimeter," Brunson said. "Obviously, having Wemby down there on the weak side creates havoc, and so they're a multi-dimensional. They have a lot of different ways they can beat you on both sides of the ball, so obviously paid attention to the details when it comes to game. It's very important for us."

Stephon Castle guarded Brunson a good bit, and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson also called on rookie Carter Bryant while Castle was catching a break.

Another Knick dealing with an injury is Mitchell Robinson, who is wearing a brace after breaking the fifth metacarpal in his right hand. He grabbed five rebounds in the first half, but struggled to finish lobs and appeared to shake his hand in pain after a dunk attempt.