Latest Injury Update, Preview, How To Watch Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 1

SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs and Knicks are set to battle in the NBA Finals in an epic, narratively-rich matchup that starts with Game 1 in San Antonio on Wednesday night.

In the blue and orange corner, a fun and scrappy New York team hoping to bring a title to their die-hard fans for the first time in 53 years. In the Silver and Black corner, the team that was allegedly too inexperienced to get here and the generational superstar on a mission to start this dynasty now with a Larry O'Brien trophy.

Victor Wembanyama proved himself all season, and especially in the Western Conference Finals as he led this incredibly young San Antonio team past the defending-champion Thunder in seven games. It started with his 41 points, 24 rebounds, and insane logo 3 and in a double-overtime duel on the road in Game 1, and ended with a classic Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

It's been a physical melee and a mental battle for Wembanyama and all of his teammates.

"I saw Pop right away when we landed, and the emotion was really something I haven't felt in a while, I don't even know since when," Wembanyama said Tuesday. "Coming back down from this is a challenge, and it's not done yet. We still need to really come back down to earth and realize that we haven't done the hardest yet, the job isn't done at all. So we still got about 30 plus hours to recenter."

San Antonio is about to become the youngest team in the NBA Finals since 1977, when legendary big man Bill Walton led the Portland Trail Blazers to the championship in just his third season. If Wembanyama is to repeat that feat, the Spurs will need to defeat a Knicks team that has rolled through the playoffs, winning their last 11 games in a row.

"It's a great team," Wembanyama said. "It's a great team of experienced guys who are not here by chance, but by relentless effort over the years, and very different career paths for all of them. So they're right where they're supposed to be, in my opinion, and all of them are going to be super hungry in their own way."

The Knicks beat the Spurs in the NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas earlier in the year, but Wembanyama was coming off the bench as he recovered from a calf strain. San Antonio won at home as Julian Champagnie hit a franchise-record 11 triples, and New York blew San Antonio out in the game at Madison Square Garden.

New York dispatched the Cavaliers from the Eastern Conference Finals in four games, meaning they had eight days to kick back and watch the Spurs and Thunder beat each other up. It seems, however, that at least one Knick didn't escape the break unscathed. Center Mitchell Robinson, a tough center who can make a difference against Wembanyama as a rebounder, lob threat, rim protector and roughhouser, needed surgery after breaking a bone in his right hand.

Robinson did not speak to the media on Tuesday, but went through the practice with a brace on his right hand. The Knicks say he broke the fifth metacarpal, which is on the side of the hand under the pinky, colloquially known as a boxer's fracture. According to the Knicks, Robinson did not suffer the injury at practice or a game. No further information was given about how it happened.

Robinson is officially listed as questionable ahead of Game 1, but ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the big man is expected to play.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson is expected to be available for New York in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight against the San Antonio Spurs after fully participating in practice Tuesday following right hand surgery, per ESPN sources. https://t.co/jFjKxmLyUO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 3, 2026

"How did this all happen during the Knicks' off week? That is the question, the details are murky," Charania said Tuesday. "What I can say, what I do know, is that Mitchell Robinson hurt himself at his own home."

If Robinson does play, it will be important to moniter how effective he is out there if he has trouble using his dominant hand. Blocking shots, grabbing boards, dunking basketballs, and pushing people around will probably hurt a lot more than it ususally does.

On the Spurs' side of the injury report, the pair of star guards who got banged up against the Thunder appear to be trending in the right direction. Dylan Harper looks like his usual, dazzling self after an adductor injury, and De'Aaron Fox is getting his burst back a bit after suffering a high ankle sprain he's been playing through for weeks.

"It goes actually back to Minnesota. He's been playing with that now for two series, he's had it re-aggravated at times, and his level of toughness, physically, mentally... at some stage, probably his value was just being out there," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "There's times when we didn't make a turnover that helped our offense, and so when Dylan got healthier, and De'Aaron was able to play in that series, things flipped for us."

"Maybe we made a shot, or maybe we had an outcome we wanted, but there's a lot of other times where just not turning the ball over was really beneficial for us," Johnson said. "As the series wore on, [Fox's] impact became greater in terms of production on a box score, but his impact was instant the moment that he got back into a jersey and was available for us, and not sure how to answer [if he's] 100%, but it feels like it's moving in a better direction, and with rest I hope he's better tomorrow than he is today, and so on and so forth."

Fox and Harper will both have to guard Knicks star Jalen Brunson, but the most important individual matchup of the game might be between Brunson and defensive star Stephon Castle.

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (2-2)

#3 New York Knicks (2-2)

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 3 (Tipoff 7:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

ABC

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Nothing to Report

NYK:

Mitchell Robinson (fractured right 5th metacarpal) - QUESTIONABLE