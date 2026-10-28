Each game night, a Spur finds his legs again. This time, it was Julian Champagnie.

The San Antonio Spurs are beginning to find their rhythm, and Tuesday night's 130-103 blowout over the Sacramento Kings offered another glimpse of a team starting to put its pieces together.

Champagnie finally erupted for 26 points, knocking down eight 3-pointers, while Victor Wembanyama shined with 29 points and 10 rebounds in a performance that helped San Antonio improve to 2-2.

Oct 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) smiles after making a shot in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs scored 80 points in the first half, found contributions throughout their rotation and gave their home crowd plenty to celebrate, including a thunderous dunk from veteran Harrison Barnes.

Now, the challenge is carrying it elsewhere.

The Spurs' first true road trip of the season arrives Wednesday night on the second half of a back-to-back. Aside from their trip to Dallas, San Antonio has remained in Texas through its first four games. That changes against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Utah got the better of San Antonio during the preseason, but Wednesday's meeting carries a different weight.

At 1-3, the Jazz are in a familiar position – young, rebuilding and searching for consistency. Even so, Utah has plenty of talent, particularly in its developing backcourt, and is still figuring out how its pieces fit together.

The Jazz are coming off a 110-105 loss to the undefeated Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points and six assists, while Ace Bailey contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. The narrow defeat was another reminder that Utah can compete, even if the results haven't consistently followed.

For San Antonio, the opportunity is similar. A dominant performance against Sacramento was encouraging, but following it up away from home would mean something more.

Starting Lineups

Four games into the season, San Antonio's starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama is beginning to show what makes it dangerous.

Against Sacramento, all five starters scored in double figures, but the more encouraging development was how they contributed beyond the scoring column.

Wembanyama proved why he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, finishing with five blocks and two steals. His defensive presence remains one of San Antonio's most valuable advantages, forcing opponents to think twice about challenging him inside.

Harper, meanwhile, contributed 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals, showing his ability to impact the game without needing to dominate possession. Fox added 11 points and six assists, while Castle finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Vassell delivered one of his most complete performances of the young season, recording 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds while shooting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. His combination of perimeter shooting and playmaking gave San Antonio another dimension offensively, one that could become increasingly important as the Spurs continue finding their rhythm.

Oct 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards David Jones Garcia (25), Victor Wembanyama (1), and guards Devin Vassell (24), and Stephon Castle (5) celebrate with forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The production didn't stop with the starters.

Champagnie's eight 3-pointers provided the biggest spark off the bench, while Keldon Johnson added 14 points and four rebounds. Carter Bryant turned in fantastic defensive minutes, using his energy and length to disrupt Sacramento's offense even as his individual scoring remained limited.

Tarris Reed Jr. also made his presence felt yet again, collecting five rebounds and four points in fewer than five minutes. His activity on the glass continues to make an impression in limited opportunities, giving San Antonio another source of physicality inside.

It's the kind of depth that should become increasingly important as the Spurs navigate the demands of an 82-game season. With injuries already mounting across the league, having reliable contributors throughout the rotation is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury.

The Spurs are already navigating absences of their own, with forward Tobias Harris still sidelined by a left calf strain and rookie center Jayden Quaintance recovering from right knee surgery.

For Utah, the lineup is even less certain.

The Jazz's projected starting five features George, Darryn Peterson, Brice Sensabaugh, Bailey and Kyle Filipowski, a young group with plenty of offensive potential.

George has emerged as Utah's leading scorer and primary playmaker, while Peterson, the No. 2 overall pick in June's NBA Draft, is still finding his footing early in his rookie season. Bailey brings size and versatility on the wing, while Sensabaugh and Filipowski provide additional scoring options.

The biggest concern is the frontcourt.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a torn MCL in his right knee against Memphis, removing one of Utah's most accomplished defensive players from its rotation. Lauri Markkanen, meanwhile, is questionable with a right wrist sprain, and center Jusuf Nurkic remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Without Jackson, Utah will need to lean more heavily on Filipowski and Mo Bamba inside. Bamba provided an encouraging response against Memphis, recording 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench.

Isaiah Collier, Josh Green, Josh Okogie and Svi Mykhailiuk offer additional options throughout the rotation, while Jaxson Hayes is questionable with right shoulder soreness.

It's a difficult position for a team already working to establish its identity. However, Utah's young players have an opportunity to grow into larger roles, and the Jazz have shown they can remain competitive despite their early struggles.

What to Watch For

For the Spurs, Wednesday night is about more than collecting another win.

It's about learning how to sustain one.

San Antonio has shown flashes of its potential through four games, from its victory in Dallas to its dominant outing against Sacramento. But the early losses to Oklahoma City and Houston also made clear that talent alone won't carry the Spurs through every matchup.

"We have to trust the process and keep the big picture in mind," Wembanyama said. "We're building. Right now, it's what the regular season is for. We're building."

Oct 27, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs are playing their second back-to-back of the season, traveling after a dominant home victory and preparing to face an opponent with its own young players eager to prove themselves.

It's another test of their strength, endurance and ability to maintain the habits they've spent the opening stretch developing.

Wembanyama remains at the center of it all.

His confidence has been evident throughout the opening four games, particularly in his willingness to attack the basket and dictate possessions on both ends. Against Sacramento, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman played with authority from the opening tip, setting the tone and finishing with nine dunks.

"We always try to do it because it's the most efficient shot in the game," Wembanyama said of the Spurs' early lob attempts. "The strength of our team is, as an opponent, you have to take care of multiple threats ... this time, the lob was open early. That opened up my teammates later on."

It's another encouraging sign of San Antonio's developing chemistry. Wembanyama's ability to draw attention around the rim creates opportunities elsewhere, giving the Spurs different ways to attack depending on what the defense allows.

Fox has emphasized the importance of rediscovering the habits that helped San Antonio establish its foundation last season.

"We have to try to replicate as much of last year as possible," Fox said, "but we got to start doing that. And you want to do it sooner rather than later."

Utah may be shorthanded and still searching for answers, but it's also a team with enough young talent to punish a lack of focus. San Antonio will need to defend with discipline, take care of the ball and continue getting production from a rotation that has shown encouraging signs of growth.

A win would move the Spurs above .500 for the first time this season and give them consecutive victories heading into one of their biggest early tests: a Halloween matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. But first comes Utah.

Ahead of Wednesday night's matchup, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

San Antonio Spurs (2-2)

Utah Jazz (1-3)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 28 (Tipoff 8 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

HOW TO WATCH:

DAZN, NBA League Pass

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

UTA:

Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) - OUT

Jusuf Nurkić (foot) - OUT

Trey Alexander (two-way) - OUT

Kobe Bufkin (two-way) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

Lauri Markkanen (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE