SAN ANTONIO — Luke Kornet has been here before. He knows what it's like to prepare for the playoffs as a top seed. Even now, the anticipation gets to him.

"This week is always strange," the center said after the San Antonio Spurs' first postseason practice Tuesday morning. "You're waiting around. You're doing a lot of prep ... but you're looking forward for the games to get going. You're kind of sitting on your hands a little bit."

Four days of practice and one shootaround stand between San Antonio and its first playoff action since 2019. Apart from two Play-In Tournament berths in 2020 and 2021, the Spurs have dwelled near the bottom of the Western Conference.

That changed this season. The Spurs felt it as early as June of last year.

"Our (connection) in the summertime, at training camp, in the preseason, showed that we would be a good team," Harrison Barnes said, speaking as one of the team's other championship-tested veterans. "We want to build on that going into the playoffs."

Apr 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard John Poulakidas (1) at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After securing the West's No. 2 seed with a 62-20 record, San Antonio guaranteed itself home court for every non-Oklahoma City Thunder opponent. It drew the league's final Game 1 spot this weekend, set to play at 8 p.m. Central Sunday night.

The variable still in the air is who they'll face. Tuesday night's Play-In Tournament showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers will offer an answer.

"Both teams have been great matchups for us this season," Barnes said. "Whoever we play, both teams are going to be worthy opponents."

Their familiarity with both squads only adds to the intrigue — San Antonio split its season series with Phoenix, 2-2, and held a slight edge over Portland, 2-1. The Suns, as the home team, are the odds-on favorite to land the No. 7 seed.

Still, San Antonio doesn't intend to focus much on anything but itself.

"We're a team full of competitors," Spurs rookie Carter Bryant said. "No matter who it is on the floor, we're just ready to go out and play. Seeding and all that stuff doesn't matter when you get to the postseason. It's just a matter of (not) losing."

Having won a title in the past with the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors, Barnes echoed that sentiment to his younger teammates in the locker room. His pitch focused on how the Spurs could be the best team on the court. But it's easier said than done.

"It's a battle of wills," Barnes said. "Who is going to have the will to, every single possession, every single night, commit to that process? ... Can you stay locked-in physically?"

Apr 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) drives to the basket between San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) and center Luke Kornet (7) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All season, the Spurs managed to stay in front of any hardship threatening to mar their historic season. Injuries to Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and, for a brief time, Kornet forced Mitch Johnson to utilize different combinations and lineups.

Barnes' brief shooting slump led to Julian Champagnie landing a spot as a full-time starter, while San Antonio's quiet Trade Deadline further proved its belief in the personnel already on the roster. Even in youth, that group refuses to feel weighed down by doubt.

“It's playoff basketball,” Stephon Castle said after the Spurs' regular season finale. “We have to win the game ahead of us, no matter who it is ... we expect to make a long run."

Kornet doesn't liken the Spurs' inexperience to advantage, but he likes their chances.

"I feel like it's more about the identity that we have than the youth," Kornet said. "The intensity, the energy that we play with and the depth that we have. You can just keep pressing and pushing in a way that's definitely a relative strength."

Come Tuesday night, several Spurs will be seated, awaiting their first postseason opponent. Whether it be Phoenix or Portland, they know they can expect physicality.

“They’re both really good basketball teams,” Bryant said. “We’re looking forward to seeing who we draw, and then focusing on those details.”

Bryant, like Castle, Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper, Champagnie and Keldon Johnson, has never experienced playoff basketball in the NBA. For that, he'll lean on the likes of Barnes, Kornet, Fox, Mason Plumlee, Bismack Biyombo, Kelly Olynyk and Lindy Waters III.

Kornet has the most recent experience. His championship with the Boston Celtics two seasons ago changed the trajectory of his career. It also taught him a few things.

For one, the week before the playoffs is strange. Second, he can't wait for Sunday.

"Then it really starts," Kornet said.