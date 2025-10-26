Insane Victor Wembanyama Possession vs Nets Shows How Special He Truly Is
Victor Wembanyama had one of the most documented offseasons of any NBA star this year, as he headed out to China to the Shaolin Temple and also worked with NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Hakeem Olajuwon to improve his game. From what fans have seen so far this season, he has looked like a completely different player and is poised to become a face of the league.
Heading into his third game of the season, Wembanyama has averages of 34.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks per game. Unfathomable numbers for the 7-foot-4 phenom, it didn't take long for Wembanyama to have yet another unreal sequence in their Sunday game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Nearing the end of the first half, Wembanyama recorded consecutive blocks before running down the floor and hitting a deep three-pointer to extend San Antonio's lead to 21 points. A ridiculous sequence, the reality is that it isn't something that fans should be surprised to see Wembanyama do, given what they've seen since he entered the league.
Wembanyama's Year 3 Jump Could Carry The Spurs
While Wembanyama is putting on highlight reel plays like these, he's also just contributing to winning basketball and putting the Spurs in a position to be a legit playoff team. 2-0 on the season with wins over the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, the Spurs have also done this without De'Aaron Fox and other key role players available.
Wembanyama may be capable of hitting the outside shot, but he's leaned more into getting into the paint early this season, getting higher-quality looks and allowing his teammates to space the floor instead. At 7-foot-4, it's hard for anybody to try and slow down Wembanyama if he can get to his spots.
Additionally, the addition of Luke Kornet, who has been fantastic this season, has allowed Wembanyama to have more freedom as the veteran patrols the paint, defending shots and grabbing rebounds. Being a roamer, it frees up room for Wembanyama to stack absurd block totals.
When it comes down to the limits Wembanyama can reach this season, health will be the main concern. Even though a blood clot held him out for the second half of last season, the Spurs have been lucky their star center hasn't seen many injury problems despite his frame.
Looking ahead to the rest of San Antonio's schedule, Wembanyama might have another chance to put up big stats on Monday when the Spurs host the Toronto Raptors, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.