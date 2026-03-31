One Minute In, Mitch Johnson Sends His Message

SAN ANTONIO -- The game had barely begun inside the Frost Bank Center when everything went wrong.

The San Antonio Spurs had just tipped off against the Chicago Bulls, but something was already off. Eleven seconds in, Stephon Castle turned the ball over. Moments later, on the other end, Matas Buzelis sliced through the defense untouched, gliding to the rim as if no one had been assigned to stop him.

It was soft. It was sloppy. Mitch Johnson didn't wait for it to fix itself, he had already seen enough.

One minute into the game, he called timeout. This wasn't him in a panic or overreacting to a few mistakes. This was all about principle.

"A sense of urgency and sharpness," Johnson said postgame when asked what he was looking for from his team in that early timeout. "They responded well to that timeout and responded out of halftime, but we didn't sustain it as much as I wish and we are capable of."

That early stoppage told a bigger story than the final score ever could.

Johnson's frustration isn't trying to get his team focused to beat teams on any given night. He's working on building something that lasts.

The Spurs would go on to find their footing, surging in stretches, flashing the kind of energy and cohesion Johnson had been demanding. Out of that first timeout, there was a visible shift — sharper cuts, quicker decisions, a defensive edge that hadn’t been there in the opening moments.

Then again at halftime, another reset and another push as the second half began. But for Johnson, those bursts aren’t the final destination; they’re glimpses.

And glimpses aren’t enough at this stage, especially with the NBA Playoffs just weeks away.

For Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, the opening moments said everything.

"How we started today was not acceptable on any level," he said. "We've got to continue to put an emphasis on starting out games and imposing our will on teams and continue to do our best and put our best effort forward. We continue to stay on the same page and continue to push each other. Today it wasn't there to start the game, but we get another chance to get back at it in a couple of days."

It’s the kind of quote that doesn’t sound like it came after a win. Because inside the Spurs' locker room, the score isn’t the point.

The Spurs are in a strange space — winning games, but still searching for ways to improve before the postseason begins. Building habits without the luxury of history. Learning what consistency looks like in real time. That’s the tension of a young team learning on the fly. Wins can blur the truth. They can cover cracks that only show up when the stakes are higher, when the margin for error disappears.

Mitch Johnson sees through that.

"We're winning games, and that feedback can be misleading. We've lost games where we've played a hell of a game," he said.

Inside that honesty is the blueprint for what he wants this team to become: a group that isn’t defined by the scoreboard, but by its standard.

Because standards don’t change with the result. They don’t rise with a win or fall with a loss. Standards stay consistent.

"The standard and level of play that we know we’re capable of must be acknowledged and held accountable regardless of score or the result of the game,” Mitch Johnson said. “That's of the utmost importance when you don't have the history together to draw on a sample size of leaning into some of those things.”

It’s a reminder that this version of the Spurs is still being written. There’s no long track record to fall back on. No championship muscle memory to lean into when things get tough. There's just accountability and habits.

Moments, like a timeout one minute into a game, where a coach decides that good enough isn’t good enough. And maybe that's the real story -- the main headline -- of Monday's game.

Not the win.

Not the opponent.

But the standard being set, one early whistle at a time.