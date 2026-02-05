Ranking Realistic Trade Targets for the Spurs on Deadline Day

The Spurs haven't made a trade yet, and they almost certainly won't make a big one before the deadline on Thursday afternoon, but they'd like to make a move on the margins.

San Antonio is at second in the West with tons of picks and flexibility. They have no need to disrupt their successful rotation or sacrifice future flexibility by committing to long-term contracts or sending out significant draft capital. Giannis isn't on his way. As long suspected and recently reported by Jeff McDonald at the San Antonio Express News, Trey Murphy III and Michael Porter Jr. are seen by the Spurs as too expensive.

However, the Spurs have the perfect pieces to upgrade their rotational depth in a move that always seemed destined to happen in the hours or minutes before 2 p.m. central on Thursday, after the dust has settled for the bigger buyers and sellers on the market. Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk missed last night's game, and one or both could be attached to one or multiple second-round picks.

Here are the different levels of expiring salary San Antonio can create with Sochan, Olynyk, or both:

Sochan: $7,096,231

Olynyk: $13,445,122

Sochan + Olynyk: $20,541,353

There are a handful of solid, floor-spacing frontcourt players on deals that make sense for San Antonio. Considering basketball fit and contract situation, here's my own big board and power ranking for who the Spurs should target.

8. Goga Bitadze

Per-game stats: 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 16.2 minutes, 20% on 0.2 3PA

Contract: $8,333,333 this season, one year left

Pros: The Spurs reportedly checked in on the 26-year-old Magic reserve, who could provide some depth at center in case Wembanyama or Luke Kornet gets hurt.

Cons: Bitadze doesn't space the floor at all and has a year left on his deal. Hard to see him getting any run if everyone stays healthy, and Spurs would probably prefer to maintain flexibility.

7. Bobby Portis

Per-game stats: 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.2 blocks, 45.2% on 4.2 3PA

Contract: $13,445,754 this season, 2 years left (player option)

Pros: Portis is a veteran and champion who can play the role of forward floor spacer and crazy-eyed enforcer all in one. He's shooting the cover off the ball this year.

Cons: It's been a tough year overall for the Bucks, but the 31-year-old's defense has taken a step back and that trend will likely continue. He's locked into a contract for next season and has a player option the next year at $15,597,074, which could be a dealbreaker for San Antonio.

6. Robert Williams III

Per-game stats: 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 blocks, 25% on 0.4 3PA

Contract: $13,285,713 expiring

Pros: Timelord would provide affordable center depth with no long-term commitment. He's a good screen and roll guy and a solid rim protector.

Cons: The lack of floor spacing would make it difficult for Williams to fit next to Wembanyama or Kornet.

5. Jusuf Nurkić

Per-game stats: 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.5 blocks, 35.8% on 1.8 3PA

Contract: $19,375,000 expiring

Pros: Nurkić is a tough and experienced center playing some of the best ball of his career, averaging a double-double for Utah this season. More than any of the centers on this list, Nurkić is productive and versatile. He spaces the floor, and he has good vision as a playmaking hub. His money comes off the books this summer, and would be a perfect short-term five if that's what the Spurs want. He'd be the one that would fit best next to Wembanyama or Kornet in a two-big lineup.

Cons: The 31-year-old has been healthy this year, but has struggled with injuries in the past.

4. John Collins

Per-game stats: 13.5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 0.8 blocks, 42.7% on 3.4 3PA

Contract: $26,580,952 expiring

Pros: Collins is a versatile four, a lob threat and deadly sniper this season. He can play in any lineup, and he's on an expiring deal that the Clippers may want to move off of.

Cons: The Spurs would likely get close to the luxury tax if they took on Collins, and might require an additional roster move to duck it.

3. Jalen Smith

Per-game stats: 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 blocks, 38.6% on 4.1 3PA

Contract: $9 million this season, 1 year left

Pros: Smith is young, rangey, and playing some of the best basketball of his career for a Bulls team that is acquiring second-round picks like crazy at this deadline. He's 6-foot-8 and a switchable defender shooting a career-high 38.6% on good volume from deep. His contract is a good value, and expires after next year.

Cons: Acquiring the big 25-year-old wing with a year left on his deal might stunt Carter Bryant's development a little bit.

2. Saddiq Bey

Per-game stats: 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0 blocks, 1 steal, 35% on 5.3 3PA

Contract: $6,118,644 this season, 1 year left

Pros: Bey is a great wing having a great year for a bad team, with one really cheap year left on his deal. The Pelicans are reportedly asking the world for Trey Murphy III, but if the Spurs want to grab one of their wings for cheaper Bey would make a ton of sense.

Cons: The Pelicans might want multiple seconds or more for Bey, or hold on to him until next year when his trade value might be higher on an expiring deal.

1. Santi Aldama

Per-game stats: 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 blocks, 35.1% on 4.6 3PA

Contract: $ 18,485,916 this season, 2 years left (team option)

Pros: On the court, Aldama is a 7-foot floor spacer who could play with everyone in San Antonio, including as the lone big man in a pinch. Owner of one of the funniest nicknames in the NBA, The Trolley Problem always seems to run the Spurs over.

It's a fire sale in Memphis, and the 25-year-old stretch big is on the biggest contract the Spurs could take on while maximizing future flexibility. He's under contract for next season at $17,007,043, and there's a team option for the next season for the same amount.

Cons: The Grizzlies might be inclined to hold on to Aldama and see if they can boost his trade value in the next year.