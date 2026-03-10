Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics set out on a mission.

Almost immediately after the forward tore his Achilles in the final minutes of Game 4 of last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, speculation about his potential return began. Boston, primed for more years of contention, needed Tatum.

It might have been the only camp with enough confidence to pencil him in for the ensuing season, while the rest of the basketball world cast doubt on his availability.

“We always knew he was coming back this year,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla admitted shortly before Tatum's return after 10 months, citing the star's quick decision to undergo surgery.

In his return against the Dallas Mavericks last Friday, Tatum logged 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. His time without basketball were as apparent as his passion for the sport itself, yet the Celtics — only 2.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons for first place in the Eastern Conference — managed a win to mask any rust he showed.

Now facing the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Tatum will look to impact winning again against the NBA's hottest team (15-1) since the beginning of February.

Last time out, San Antonio bested Boston, still without Tatum, behind a combined 42 points from Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combined for 56 points, but couldn't protect home court amid a two-game January skid.

Since then, Wembanyama has only improved his ability to impact winning in more ways than scoring. He's made that clear with every game he plays.

"I could go four minutes straight without touching the ball and find enough to find ways to impact the game and make my teammates better," Wembanyama said after a fourth straight win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

For two teams with experience losing their star player to injury, facing off against each other for Round 2 will involve emotional stakes. But trailing their respective conference leaders by the same number of games means logistics will matter, too.

And, in the Harper brothers' case, so will family pride. In particular, Ron Harper Jr. has some added motivation to best his little brother after losing to him in the 2026 Rising Stars during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles in February.

"I'm going to have that forever," Dylan Harper joked ahead of Tuesday's matchup with his brother. "That's always going be framed somewhere. Whether that's in my house ... in a family house somewhere, he's always gonna see it.”

