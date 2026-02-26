Spurs Storm Back From Down 15, Beat Raptors for 10-Game Win Streak

Some might call San Antonio's 110-107 win over the Raptors an ugly one, but the 15-point comeback to secure a tenth-consecutive victory was its own kind of beautiful.

Victor Wembanyama didn't make a basket in the first half and finished with just 12 points on a night that felt more like a hockey fight than a hoops game at times. Toronto's big bruisers gave San Antonio another physical test, but once again, the Spurs found a way to pass in the end. They gutted it out through all the muck one of the league's top defenses could throw at them, and emerged with win number 42 to secure the team's first winning season since 2018-19.

"You've got to continue to find ways to win," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said afterward. "You've got to continue to do more of the things that you can control, and so you can't allow the snowball effect to be those things: the execution, the togetherness, the communication, being in the stance, playing with effort, not letting a missed shot, a missed call, in your opinion, whatever those things that are going to ebb and flow throughout a game or a season affect these things over here."

"I thought when push came to shove, we did a good job of that, and happy to see us kind of fight through a tough night a few different ways," Johnson said.

Devin Vassell led the team in scoring for the second game in a row with 21 points, while De'Aaron Fox notched 20 points and Dylan Harper added 15 to go with seven assists off the bench.

"A big thing going into this was playing with pace, guard on the defensive side, and just be connected as a group," Harper said. "I think game by game, film session by film session, shoot around by shoot around, we just keep getting more connected."

San Antonio needed all of that connectedness to win their sixth-consecutive game on the Rodeo Road trip. Johnson gave Toronto some well-earned praise for the physical edge they brought to the game. Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles played feisty and effective defense on Wemby for the first half before leaving the game with a thumb issue, but the entire Raptors roster played hard all night long.

"They obviously have some personnel that probably can ramp that pressure and intensity and physicality up a little bit," Johnson said. "But again, I thought when we screened appropriately, moved the ball properly, played with the appropriate spacing and pace, we had some good looks. We scored 110 points."

Everybody felt the Raptors' aggression as the Spurs lost the rebounding battle 50-40, lost the paint 48-36, and gave up 23 points off of 13 turnovers. San Antonio managed to win by shooting a crisp 17-39 from deep (44%) and moving the ball well for 28 assists. The Spurs are now 19-0 when they shoot 40% or better from 3.

The Spurs stumbled out of halftime with an anemic third quarter which they lost 31-21, but they responded by winning the fourth 35-17. Jelly legs struck the Raptors on the second night of a back to back, and San Antonio took advantage. Wembanyama came alive late with big blocks, an alley-oop dunk, and a corner 3. De'Aaron Fox made a rather insane floater over the backboard to beat the buzzer in clutch time.

Over the backboard, beat the shot clock, clutch time, ONIONSpic.twitter.com/NGJwa52Zmx https://t.co/MfPHHD3HYK — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 26, 2026

"They stalled us out a little bit in that third quarter," Johnson said. "But I thought we saw some success when we played the right way. And obviously, give Toronto a lot of credit. They challenged us for 48 minutes to do that, and they forced us out of our rhythm and our brand of basketball a little bit."

San Antonio also struggled from the free throw line in this one, hitting just 13-23 and missing a handful in the final minute as fans held their breath at home. But in the end they controlled the controllables and did the little things. There was one late possession where Fox walked the dog up the court for 10 seconds killing clock. Harper secured his second miss at the line to immediately make up for it. Stephon Castle guarded Ingram well without fouling as he missed the game-tying 3 off the corner of the backboard.

The previous eight wins for the Spurs all came by double digits, with this nail biter snapping that streak of decisive victories. Wemby and everyone else will need an ice-bath and a good night's sleep before taking on the Nets in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

"We all tired right now," Harper said. "It's a great feeling. We try to take it game by game, and I mean, for me, it doesn't even feel like a 10 game win streak. Every game is gutsy, and I think we go out there with the same mindset whether we're on a 10-game winning streak or losing streak."

So no, it wasn't the most dominant or picturesque victory for a team that has championship aspirations this season. That's what makes it so satisfying that they found a way to win anyway.