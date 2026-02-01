Spurs Stuck in Charlotte Snowstorm, Sunday Game Against Magic Delayed
The Spurs are stuck in Charlotte overnight as a record-breaking snowstorm blankets the area, delaying their home game against the Magic until later Sunday evening.
San Antonio's game against the Hornets was moved up to 11 a.m. central on Saturday in anticipation of the winter precipitation, but the team didn't get out until the weather worsened and grounded flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. On Saturday evening, the NBA announced that the Sunday matinee in San Antonio scheduled for 3 p.m. central will be delayed until 6 p.m.
"Update: we are not taking off tonight. Just under two hours on the tarmac and every brake test failed to try and open runways. The weather has gotten worse in Charlotte. TBD on how tomorrow’s game against the Magic, IN SAN ANTONIO, will be handled," Tobey said. "Safety first, as always."
The National Weather Service expects 5 additional inches of snow to fall in some places between 4 p.m. and the end of the snow Sunday morning. They expect travel to be the biggest hazard on Sunday, along with temperatures near 0 and strong winds.
WSOC-TV 9 reports a record-breaking 6.1 inches of snowfall at the airport, and some totals in the area may reach a foot or more. They reported that the National Guard was deployed to help clear over 100 cars that were stuck on the highway after a number of crashes.
The possibility of a postponement added a few wrinkles to the question of whether or not San Antonio head coach Mitch Johnson will be eligible to coach at the upcoming All-Star Game. If the game is played, the Spurs would need to beat the Magic and see the Nuggets lose to the Thunder.
San Antonio will be looking to bounce back after a difficult loss to the streaking Hornets. They made a notable change to the starting lineup in the loss, sending veteran Harrison Barnes to the bench with just a few days until the trade deadline.
This story will be updated with the latest information
When
6:00 p.m. CT (Previously 3:00 p.m. CT)
Where
Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
How to Watch
FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Injury Report
Hornets:
- Franz Wagner: OUT (ankle)
- Colin Castleton: OUT (thumb)
Spurs:
- Jeremy Sochan: DAY-TO-DAY (quad)
