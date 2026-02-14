Spurs Youngsters Shine in Castrol Rising Stars, Harper Hits Game-Winner Over Brother
LOS ANGELES - A trio of Spurs youngsters put on a show during Castrol Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, with all of them winning a game and one of them securing lifelong family bragging rights.
Stephon Castle returned to the event after earning MVP honors last year, and was joined by his rookie Spurs teammates Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper, who hit the game winner over his older brother Ron Harper Jr.
The Slash Bros pairing of Castle and Harper linked up on Team Melo and played first, starting and finishing a win in the first round.
Castle opened the game with three assists to his UConn teammate Donovan Clingan, first on an alley-oop lob, then on a cut, then again as the big man lurked in the dunker spot.
Castle also got to his spots in the mid-range, drilling a pair of jumpers as Team Melo got out to a 16-12 lead.
Team Austin fought hard and built a lead, but late in the game Harper forced a turnover that helped swing it in Team Melo's favor. Castle came back into the game and dimed Reed Sheppard on a corner 3 before driving the lane for free throws.
With his team sitting at 38 points a bucket away from the win, Dylan Harper went right at Ron Harper Jr. with every crossover in his bag before putting his elbow into his big brother's chest and stepping back for a mid-range jumper for the win.
Ahead of the game, both Dylan and Ron Jr. said they'd beat the other in the driveway after the last such game ended early on account of too much rough play.
"Weak-a** bump," Harper Jr. said. "Nah it was a good move, I'll give it to him. When he pushed it up the floor I kinda had an idea what he was doing... guy had the ball for 18 seconds, you better score."
Harper finished with 4 points and the game-winner he'll get to brag about at every Harper family holiday dinner henceforth, while Castle contributed 6 points and 5 assists. They advanced to the Final.
In the second game of the night, Carter Bryant came off the bench for Team Vince. In an on-brand moment, he attempted to break up a lob in his first play. On a transition break, the Riverside, California native got up for a little warmup ahead of the Dunk Contest.
Bryant showed a little nuance, pumping and pivoting down low for a fun little layup.
Bryant finished with 4 points for team Vince, setting up a date with his Spurs teammates in the Final.
Harper and Castle picked up right where they left off in the championship game. Steph assisted Clingan on a three, then Harper gave it to the big man in the same spot. Harper created his own look for 3.
Bryant checked into the game and said something playful to Harper, who was at the free throw line. A few possessions later, Bryant lined up a 3 and laced it.
