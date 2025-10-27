Victor Wembanyama Reportedly Motivated By Thunder Star Chet Holmgren
Victor Wembanyama has quickly set himself in stone as one of the NBA's best players and lived up to the lofty expectations placed upon him when he came into the league in 2023, but he still has a lot left to prove in his young career.
His San Antonio Spurs are off to a perfect 3-0 start to the season, with Wembanyama leading the team in average points, rebounds, blocks, and steals. The French forward has even made history multiple times over in San Antonio's first three games, and he doesn't show any signs of slowing down.
Wembanyama has already snagged multiple accolades in his career, including Rookie of the Year, a Defensive First-Team selection and an All-Star selection, but the ultimate prize that he, like all other NBA players, is chasing is the NBA crown, and he may have found extra motivation to get there from a fellow player, if comments by ESPN's Marc J. Spears are to be believed.
Marc J. Spears Makes a Claim
While discussing Wembanyama's potential NBA rivals during a TV spot, Spears named Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren and said, “I was told by somebody inside that room that Wemby is motivated by Chet. Chet having one up on him on the championship.”
While Spears didn't name any source for this statement, Wembanyama and Holmgren do have a history that goes to the face-offs they had playing in FIBA.
Despite being drafted a year before, Holmgren missed his initial season due to injury and was instead pitted against Wembanyama for the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, which Wembanyama took home. The two seven-footers profile similarly, tall forwards who play a new, high-scoring role that has revolutionized the game.
Wembanyama and Holmgren Comparisons
It's a natural comparison between the two players as they are matched up against each other whenever their two teams play, but the rivalry between them has been assured to be a friendly one, something that Holmgren touched on in 2023 when he was asked about his matchups with the Spurs star.
"I feel like Vic, as well as myself, did a really good job of tonight of understanding that it's not the Chet vs. Vic Show," Holmgren said. "We're trying to get better within our teams and sometimes that comes down to making a play... going out there and making it about ourselves wasn't what I was trying to and I'm sure it wasn't what he was trying to do on his end," Holmgren said (via Cooper Jones).
Holmgren, of course, secured an NBA Championship with the Thunder last season. While Wembanyama likely doesn't need any external motivation to win a championship of his own, having an extra push from a friendly rival can't hurt.