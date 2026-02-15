LOS ANGELES — Jeremy Sochan will be missed in San Antonio by fans and teammates alike.

As the 22-year-old defensive specialist moves on to a Knicks team and fanbase that seems excited to have him, the Spurs he shared a locker room with are sharing what he meant as a teammate during his tenure.

"I've talked to him. I mean, that's my guy," said Stephon Castle. "He's been here since I've been here, we hang out all the time off the court, play video games together. So it’s tough, but I'm happy to see him in a situation that he feels is better for him. I just want to see him have his joy back while playing basketball."

Sochan loved playing in San Antonio, and it was obviously difficult for him as he fell out of the rotation on the team that drafted him in the lottery less than four years ago. He remained a solid, supportive teammate until the end.

"I think he handled it as best as he could," Castle said. "Obviously, he wasn't getting the minutes he wanted. I don't think his demeanor or his body language really changed. In practice, he brought the same energy. He cheered guys on... whether he played or not."

Spurs fans gave him a warm ovation in his final appearance for San Antonio in the fourth quarter of a blowout against the Mavericks.

In a message he posted to social media after the news broke, Sochan shared his love for the city and the fans.

"To the city of San Antonio... When I was drafted, I didn’t realize how quickly this would feel like home. I've moved around a lot throughout my life, and this is the longest I've been in the same place since I was 15 years old," he wrote. "Through the ups and downs, I learned a lot, kept growing, and always stayed true to myself. This community and the fans embraced me from day one! It's bigger than basketball and I'm forever grateful."

"He brought great energy, and a playfulness about him that made him fun to be around," said coach Mitch Johnson. "Someone that was a big part of our program, and someone that, (we) wish him nothing but the best. We were all very aware of his desire to be in the rotation, given more of an opportunity than he had, especially recently, and we wanted to do right by him and make sure that he had that opportunity before the year was over."

The Knicks needed to add some defense and toughness at the deadline, and they wound up grabbing Sochan and Jose Alvarado. Knicks fans are posting highlight reels of Sochan grappling on the court, and Sochan is posting memes about his new home.

Sochan is an Arsenal fan who grew up in England, and he's already begun to banter with his new teammate Josh Hart, a Chelsea supporter.

“I think he brings a level of toughness, from what I've seen he's been a great teammate, and so very excited," Jalen Brunson said at All-Star Weekend. "It's a great opportunity for us and for him, and we'll see him when we get back.”

"We haven’t talked yet, but I know he’s going to bring a lot to our team. He’s a smaller big man, but he makes up for it with effort and defensive skills," said Karl-Anthony Towns. "He can impact the game. Our team is still growing, and he’s a game-changer.”

As his new teammates in New York get to know the lovable goofball that is Jeremy Sochan, his old teammates in San Antonio are wishing him success.

"He was a great teammate, he was a great vet to me," said rookie Dylan Harper. "I think from day one, when I came in, he kind of helped me in a sense of just competing and just learning the Spurs’ traditions. Seeing him go, obviously, he's a business, but you know, hopefully wherever he lands at next he does a great thing. I'm rooting for him always."

The Spurs and Knicks seem to always play highly entertaining games against each other nowadays, from Christmas and the NBA Cup Final to Julian Champagnie's New Year's Eve party and Sandro Mamukelashvili's birthday bash for Flavor Flav. These teams face off on March 1 at Madison Square Garden, and by then Sochan's hair may be blue and orange as he guards his former teammates.

"Yeah, we talked about it already," Castle said. "I told him, if he's guarding me, it's gonna be ISO."