Five straight wins. The San Antonio Spurs have found their groove, and now they have a chance to keep it rolling against the team that started it all.

After opening their winning streak against a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks group last week, the Spurs return to Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night for a primetime rematch. This time, Cooper Flagg is finally expected to be on the floor.

San Antonio enters the matchup fresh off a convincing 119-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday, a game that showcased just how dangerous the Spurs can be when everyone contributes.

All five starters finished in double figures, and seven players reached that mark overall. De'Aaron Fox continued to look more comfortable within the offense, while Victor Wembanyama didn't need another dominant scoring performance for San Antonio to take care of business.

Now, the Spurs have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to six games before heading out on the road. Standing in their way? A Dallas team looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss, led by one of the league's most exciting young stars.

Oct 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates after being fouled on a made basket for a three point play against the Houston Rockets during the second half at American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Lineups

San Antonio's projected starting five remains Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama, a group that has steadily developed chemistry during the team's recent run.

Harper led the way against Utah, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 6 of 10 from the field. Castle added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, continuing to show the versatility that has made him such an important piece of San Antonio's young core. The duo’s bond was on display against the Jazz.

If you wanna go fast, go by yourself…if you wanna go far, go together…if you wanna go fast and far at the same time be the SLASH BROTHERS!! pic.twitter.com/TcPUg2LK71 — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) November 3, 2026

Wembanyama recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Fox added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Vassell chipped in 11 points to round out a balanced effort from the starting unit. Off the bench, Julian Champagnie added eight points and six rebounds.

The production didn't stop there. Reigning Sixth-Man of the Year Keldon Johnson provided 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Harrison Barnes scored 13 points while connecting on three 3-pointers. Rookie Tarris Reed Jr. got some run, and once again proved what he can do with four points, seven assists, and a block in seven minutes.

On top of that, Luke Kornet finished with eight points without missing a shot, five rebounds, two assists, and a block after a slow start to the season.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson credited the defensive connection between Wembanyama and Kornet for helping contain Utah.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and center Luke Kornet (7) celebrate at the end of the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We did a good job of being on the same page defensively with our personnel," Mitch Johnson said.

That balance has become one of San Antonio's biggest strengths.

"We have so many weapons and so many things to go to that we know teams can't guard," Castle said. When one guy's having a bad night or a couple guys aren't shooting the ball well, we have so many wrinkles and so many guys that can just make a play out of nothing."

For Dallas, the projected starting lineup features Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, Caleb Martin, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, though Irving's availability remains uncertain as he deals with a knee injury.

Max Christie is also questionable with a hip injury, leaving the Mavericks with potential decisions to make in their backcourt.

Dallas enters Wednesday's contest at 4-3 after falling 115-100 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, handing Sacramento its first victory of the season.

Flagg endured one of his toughest shooting performances of the young season, finishing with 17 points on 3-of-19 shooting from the field and missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

Gafford and Walter Clayton Jr. led Dallas with 20 points apiece. Clayton, a former college standout on a two-way contract, connected on four 3-pointers and continues to make his case for a larger role.

The Mavericks also have contributors in Naji Marshall, Washington, Martin and Marcus Sasser, giving them several options to turn to as they look to get back on track against the Spurs.

Irving's potential return would provide a significant offensive weapon for a Dallas squad that has started to show it can compete in the Western Conference.

What to Watch For

The biggest storyline Wednesday night is hard to miss: Harper versus Flagg.

The 2025 No. 1 and 2 draft picks have the chance to finally share the floor this season in a matchup that could become a familiar sight for years to come.

San Antonio got the better of Dallas in their first meeting, but Flagg's absence left something missing from the Texas showdown. Now, with both teams looking to establish themselves in a competitive Western Conference, the rematch carries a different level of intrigue.

Nov 2, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dunks in front of Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22), forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and guard Ace Bailey (19) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper has continued to emerge as a reliable playmaker for the Spurs, complementing Castle and Fox in a backcourt that can attack defenses in several ways.

Flagg, meanwhile, gives Dallas a versatile scoring threat capable of creating problems across the floor, even after a difficult night against Sacramento.

Wembanyama, of course, has been the centerpiece of San Antonio's success, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. His ability to protect the rim, disrupt passing lanes and create mismatches could be particularly important against Flagg and the Mavericks.

Keldon Johnson has seen that dedication firsthand.

"Vic is an amazing talent. Tremendous talent," Keldon Johnson said. "He's there because of his habits and work ethic. You can't deny his dedication to the game."

For San Antonio, though, Wednesday's matchup is about more than individual star power.

The Spurs have kept establishing their identity through balanced scoring, defensive communication and a willingness to trust one another. The same formula that carried them in the playoffs. Five consecutive victories have demonstrated what the approach can produce.

Nov 2, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24), forwards Victor Wembanyama (1) and Keldon Johnson (3), and guard De'aaron Fox (4) on the bench in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has its own ambitions. Despite entering the season with questions surrounding its roster, the Mavericks have exceeded early expectations and are looking to make a surprising push in the West.

It's far too early to predict what either team will look like when the postseason arrives, but a potential playoff rivalry between Wembanyama, Harper, Irving, and Flagg offers plenty of reasons to watch.

Wednesday marks the final game of San Antonio's home stand before a lengthy road trip, adding another opportunity to build momentum and protect home court.

The Spurs started their winning streak against Dallas. Now, with Flagg back in the picture and the Mavericks hungry to respond, they'll have to prove they can keep their foot on the gas.

Ahead of Wednesday’s rematch, here’s everything you need to know:

WHO:

Dallas Mavericks (4-3)

San Antonio Spurs (5-2)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov. 4 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

DAZN, NBA League Pass

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

DAL:

Max Christie (hip) - OUT

Sergio de Larrea (knee) - OUT

Tarik Biberović (heel) - OUT

Dereck Lively II (foot) - OUT

Santi Aldama (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Caleb Martin (thumb) - AVAILABLE