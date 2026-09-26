SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs officially have their group for training camp.

San Antonio announced its full 21-man roster ahead of camp beginning Tuesday at Victory Capital Performance Center, bringing back 12 players from last season's NBA Finals team, including its top 10 scorers. The team's annual Media Day will be held on Monday.

The Spurs' roster features 14 players on standard contracts, three on two-way deals and four training camp invites entering Mitch Johnson's second full season as head coach.

Financially, San Antonio's payroll now sits at approximately $197.6 million, leaving it $2.84 million below the $200.43 million luxury-tax threshold and $11.42 million below the first apron at $209.02 million. It has one standard contract remaining, but must cut down its roster to 18 total players by Oct. 19 — the day before the regular season begins.

Here is the full breakdown, with NBA experience, as listed by the Spurs:

Standard Contracts

Harrison Barnes (14 years)

Carter Bryant (1 year)

Stephon Castle (2 years)

Julian Champagnie (4 years)

De'Aaron Fox (9 years)

Dylan Harper (1 year)

Tobias Harris (15 years)

Keldon Johnson (7 years)

Luke Kornet (9 years)

Jordan McLaughlin (7 years)

Jayden Quaintance (Rookie)

Tarris Reed Jr. (Rookie)

Devin Vassell (6 years)

Victor Wembanyama (3 years)

Two-Way Contracts

Maliq Brown (Rookie)

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Rookie)

David Jones Garcia (1 year)

Training Camp Invites

R.J. Davis (Rookie)

Jon Elmore (Rookie)

Taelon Peter (1 year)

Malik Williams (1 year)

The final group provides some clarity on the back end of San Antonio's roster. Neither Miles Barnstable nor Jayden Nunn are listed among the four camp invites after signing Exhibit 10 deals earlier this month. If either player returns to the Austin Spurs for at least 60 days, they will become eligible to earn a bonus worth up to $91,000.

Davis, Peter, Elmore and Williams will also be eligible for the same bonus if they are waived before the start of the regular season and spend 60 days in Austin.

The roster sheet also provides an updated look at Carter Bryant, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds after being listed at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds last season. Victor Wembanyama remains listed at 7-foot-4 and 240 pounds — the same metrics from a year ago.

San Antonio's coaching staff largely remains intact, with one notable addition.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan joins Johnson's bench after Sean Sweeney departed San Antonio to become the head coach of the Orlando Magic during the offseason. Donovan, Corliss Williamson, Mike Noyes, Scott King and Matt Nielsen are all listed as assistant coaches this season.

Last year, Sweeney held the title of associate head coach, while the remainder of Johnson's staff was listed as assistant coaches. San Antonio has not given Donovan, or anyone else, the former designation on its training camp roster.

The Spurs will hold training camp beginning Sept. 29 before opening their five-game preseason slate against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 8 at Frost Bank Center.