SAN ANTONIO — Thirty-four-year-old Tobias Harris didn't need much convincing when the opportunity to join the San Antonio Spurs presented itself.

After spending two seasons helping the Detroit Pistons return to the postseason, the veteran forward entered free agency with a clear priority. Sixteen seasons into his NBA career, Harris was looking for a chance to win, and South Texas proved a likely story.

"The urgency to win a championship," Harris said of his decision in an interview with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto in July, "it felt like both our goals aligned."

San Antonio signed Harris to a two-year, $31 million contract in July, adding another piece to a roster fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. Harris will now suit up for his sixth NBA franchise alongside Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and a young core looking to get back.

Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 63 appearances for Detroit last season, shooting 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc. The latter could prove especially valuable for the young Spurs.

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic during Game 4 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio finished 15th in the NBA in 3-point efficiency last season at 35.9 percent, leaving room for improvement as it looks to maximize the space around Wembanyama, Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. Harris provides another reliable option without needing to dominate possessions; he's capable of spacing the floor and attacking mismatches.

During Detroit's postseason run, he was part of the Pistons' most efficient two-man lineup, despite a lower 3-point clip (29.2 percent) that will be a point of emphasis come April.

For the Spurs, the biggest question surrounding Harris might simply be where all of his minutes come from. He averaged 27.7 minutes per game last season, nearly identical to Julian Champagnie's 27.6 and slightly above Harrison Barnes' 25.8. With all three forwards back in the fold, San Antonio will have to redistribute playing time somewhere.

Barnes, now 34 himself, could see the most significant reduction this season, while Champagnie's shooting should continue to warrant a meaningful role.

How Mitch Johnson balances the three — including who starts — will likely become one of training camp's more intriguing questions, though Harris has already started making his case by getting an early start with some of San Antonio's most important players.

This summer, Harris joined Wembanyama, Fox and Barnes for offseason workouts at Fox's private gym near Houston. For a newcomer joining a team with championship aspirations, getting acquainted before training camp sat atop the list of checklist items to take care of.

"I'm the new guy here," Harris said. "I just want to come in and get to know them. Put some time in. I always believe iron sharpens iron, so being able to be here ... I'm going to enjoy it."

San Antonio Spurs forwards Harrison Barnes (40), Tobias Harris (23), Victor Wembanyama (1) and point guard De'Aaron Fox (4) participate in an offseason workout at Fox's home in Katy. | Photo via @spurs on X, formerly Twitter.

Harris also arrives with built-in familiarity with Barnes. The two have competed against one another since their teenage years, long before either became a highly touted member of the 2010 high school recruiting class, and will now share an NBA locker room for the first time.

"I've had a chance to compete against him since I was 14 years old," Barnes said of Harris. "I think it's pretty cool, at this point in our careers, to play on a contending team — a team that's got a lot of potential. We're trying to do something special."

That's precisely what Harris signed up for. Between his shooting, experience and ability to complement San Antonio's primary scorers, Harris addresses several needs for a team hoping its run to the Finals was the first of many over the next several seasons.

Determining exactly how many minutes he receives will be Johnson's task once training camp begins. But Harris has already begun making his rounds.

"I know the type of personalities on this team already," Harris said. "Just to be able to be here, work with these guys, learn from each other, that's how we become a really great team."