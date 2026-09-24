SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs added another guard to their training camp roster this week, signing former Tulsa standout Miles Barnstable ahead of training camp.

Barnstable, who went undrafted in June, was added to San Antonio's roster on the team's website after spending Summer League with the organization in July. The 6-foot-2 guard is expected to join the Spurs on an Exhibit 10 training camp contract.

Under an Exhibit 10 deal, Barnstable can earn a bonus worth up to $91,000 if he's waived by San Antonio and subsequently spends at least 60 days with the Austin Spurs.

That appears to be the most likely outcome. San Antonio already has all three of its two-way roster spots occupied by David Jones Garcia, Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Maliq Brown, leaving Barnstable to compete for a standard roster spot during camp.

Nov 17, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Miles Barnstable (14) shoots against Kansas State Wildcats guard P.J. Haggerty (4) late in a game at Bramlage Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnstable spent his final college season at Tulsa, averaging 14.6 points per game while setting a program record with 103 made 3-pointers. He earned Second Team All-American Conference and All-Newcomer Team honors before joining the Spurs for Summer League.

Appearing in five games between the California Classic in San Francisco and NBA Summer League 2026 in Las Vegas, Barnstable averaged 3.8 points and one rebound in 10.1 minutes per game while shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

His path to the NBA began at Division III UW-Whitewater, where he averaged a team-high 16.2 points as a freshman during the Warhawks' run to the Final Four.

He later transferred to St. Thomas before finishing his college career at Tulsa.

"It's not that surprising knowing Miles and how talented he is and how incredibly hard he works," UW-Whitewater coach Jarod Wichser said, per GazetteXtra. "There's nobody I've coached that's been more committed to every single aspect of the game."

Barnstable will now get another opportunity to impress the organization during training camp before potentially beginning his professional career in Austin.

San Antonio Spurs Waive Jayden Nunn

Barnstable's addition coincided with another move at the back end of San Antonio's roster; Jayden Nunn was waived less than a week after signing a camp deal with the Spurs.

Nunn's brief stay with San Antonio was likely procedural. His Exhibit 10 contract allows him to earn the same $91,000 bonus if he spends at least 60 days with Austin after clearing waivers, where he is expected to return for his second G League season.

The former Baylor guard earned his opportunity after making Austin's roster through an open tryout last season. He averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 47 appearances while shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Nunn also played seven Summer League games with San Antonio in July, averaging 3.9 points and two rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game. He now figures to return to Austin as Big Team prepares to open training camp at Victory Capital Performance Center next week.