Before November, Chris Kent had never managed a live basketball game, having worked in player development and in the video room during his 13-year coaching career.

Through his first seven games as the Austin Spurs' coach, Kent hasn’t missed a beat or shown any rookie roadblocks in his new role. Under Kent, Austin has emerged as one of the best teams in the G League to open the 2026-27 season and is one of only two remaining undefeated teams heading into the final weekend of November.

"We want to hang our hats on being the hardest playing team," Kent said during his first media availability to begin training camp. "The most connected team. If we do that every night, we should be in a pretty good spot every game."

That philosophy has worked. Outside of the season opener in the Rio Grande Valley, which saw the Vipers rally back in the second half, the Spurs have rolled in their last six games.

In their first five, Austin's offense topped the league stat sheet, averaging 127.6 points per content. That stretch also included three blowout wins, one of which came over the Osceola Magic — the league's best defense.

Much of the offense’s prowess has come from two-way guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who has been dominating his G League competition in each appearance. Gillespie opened up his rookie season averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. An impressive stat line at any level, but especially at the G League.

Nov 8, 2026; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs two-way point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17) shoots in the second half against the Laketown Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

In his most recent game with Austin, Gillespie put up 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the Spurs' 109-80 blowout win over the Oklahoma City Blue. Fellow two-way Spur Maliq Brown has also been making an impact, nearly averaging a double-double with 8.2 points, 9.2 boards, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per night.

It's a positive sign for the San Antonio organization that its draft picks are performing at a high level down in the G League. The pair earned their first call up to San Antonio for the Spurs'short-handed game against the two-win Sacramento Kings and made the most of the opportunity.

The real test came for Kent’s crew in Austin in their first game without the two-way stars against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The G League Spurs did not miss a beat, dominating the Blue for the second time in three days, 105-74, at Paycom Center.

Heading into the end of the first month of G League action, the Spurs have one of the best-scoring offenses in the league and the best defense, holding opposing teams to an average 95.7 points per game.

The real beauty of the Austin Spurs is that on a given night, anyone can rise to the occasion. Austin isn’t relying on star talent to produce, as some G League teams do. The Spurs are depth-heavy; guards R.J. Davis and Jayden Nunn are among the league's best sixth and seventh men, with the duo averaging double-digit points.

RJ FROM BEYOND THE ARC 😤 pic.twitter.com/c3wAJO6SaM — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) November 25, 2026

Davis took advantage of his first start of the season on Tuesday, replacing Gillespie, and put up 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the blowout. Nunn, as the sixth man, contributed 19 points and a guard-high eight assists.

The other key to Austin’s early success isn’t novel. This is a veteran-heavy team — Jon Elmore, Malik Williams and Terry Taylor have multiple years of pro experience under their belts. Ochai Agbaji leads the group with the most NBA experience and has proven it with his command and presence on the court.

"It's like in college, when you have seniors compared to freshmen," Kent said of his older players. "When things get tight and adversity hits, they're coming together because they've been through it."

Austin’s Tip-Off Tournament slate closes in mid-December, and with it sitting atop the South Division with a 7-0 record, it has a strong chance of being one of the eight teams featured in the G League’s Winter Showcase in Orlando from Dec. 19–22.

The next test for Kent's Spurs will be a pair of home games against the Mexico City Capitanes over the weekend. Tipoff from H-E-B Center is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. Central.