A month into the NBA season, the Spurs played the woeful Sacramento Kings for the third time and used the trip to rest their stars and showcase their depth.

Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox both joined Dylan Harper and Tobias Harris in street clothes on the bench and watched as their teammates picked up the slack in a 123-107 win. With three stars out, the mandate of next man up forced the complimentary stars to play like top dogs and allowed Mitch Johnson to test his rookies against NBA competition.

All of this analysis comes with the necessary and obvious caveat that it came against the Kings.

"A very fine program win... a lot of work that went into tonight that you don't necessarily see, because you don't know when you'll need to tap into some of the things that we did tonight... very happy for a lot of guys tonight."

Steph Castle Leads the Way

With three of the big four out for San Antonio, much of the playmaking burden (and defensive attention) fell to Stephon Castle. That combination hasn't always worked out for him, as the third-year combo guard is still tightening his handle and working to limit turnovers.

Responsible for essentially the entire flow of the offense, Castle racked up 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Seven of those assists came on 3-pointers, meaning Castle scored or assisted on 57 points in his almost 37 minutes. The shooting efficiency dipped below 40%, but he hit 4-8 from deep and went on a heater in the third quarter to help put the Kings away.

Perhaps most impressively, he finished with just two turnovers after coughing it up seven times in the first half against the Clippers this week.

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp (34) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought it was one of Steph Castle's best games," Johnson said. "He was dominant, I thought he filled the stat sheet, but I thought his game, in-game presence was even stronger just in terms of the pace he played with, he touched the paint numerous times, he got his teammates shots, he was aggressive for himself... he was absolutely phenomenal tonight."

After playing more as an off-ball connector this season, Castle stepped up to run a heliocentric offense and led his team to the win while nearly putting up a 30-point triple-double. There's still plenty of room to improve the accuracy, but

Korn on the Lob

Luke Kornet stepped up into the massive void left by Wemby in the starting lineup and played his role to perfection. It's been a rough start to the season for Kornet, but he showed in this game how capable he still is.

18 points and 11 rebounds against Sacramento is not only his first double-double of the year; it's the first time all season that Kornet has reached double-digits for either points or rebounds. It makes sense considering he played twice as much as his season average, but more than the raw numbers Kornet brought a level of aggression that made a difference.

Kornet leapt off the floor for four alley-oop slams and one more easy one from the dunker spot. His chemistry with Stephon Castle pops, and when he can lurk near the basket for lobs and put-backs he's highly efficient.

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) dunks the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think we're continuing to find with this group some of the environments to continue to put him and the people that are in with him in, in terms of offensive and defensive schemes, coverages and plays, spots," Johnson said. "I thought he was phenomenal, I think the people around him were better, and hopefully it's something to build off of."

The larger sample size of non-Wemby minutes certainly helps the players and the staff as they figure out how to survive or potentially thrive in those minutes. One game against the Kings won't fix it all, but it certainly helps everyone find the right flow for that personnel group.

"I honestly feel like it was a great opportunity to just have a lot of minutes of doing that, develop a feel for that," Kornet said. "Obviously when you have such a uniquely talented player on both ends you're allowed to do certain things that it does take some reacclamation, and that can be difficult throughout the course of the game to change up your style. The more you get those reps and see what it looks like and have longer stretches to work through... it's very helpful to have that."

Champagnie Explosion

The Kings forgot that Julian Champagnie is among the most accurate 3-point shooters in the NBA this year, and they somehow forgot that on a moment-to-moment basis even as he lit up for one of the hottest shooting stretches possible in a basketball game.

On five consecutive possessions in the second quarter, over the course of about two minutes of game time, he drilled four attempts from long range and got fouled on a fifth. Champagnie scored 14 in a row, popped the cork and doused the courtside fans.

Surely the Kings had a scouting report, and even if they didn't most basketball players would probably get a body on that guy after the second or third or fourth 3-pointer in the span of 90 seconds.

At a certain point Champagnie had to laugh, and he did. He can't control who guards him (or leaves him wide open), but he can put the ball in the hoop, and he's done that well all season. He's at 42% from deep, including almost 50% when he's left wide open. While Sacramento somehow remained oblivious to the fire raining down on them, the Spurs knew right where to pass it.

"Something that has been a growth point for our team is understanding when someone like Julian or Devin more than most, but anybody gets it going like that, and then trying to screen for them," Johnson said.

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Report: Reed and Gillespie Shine

For many NBA players a Monday night game in Sacramento sounds quite boring, but for some of the rookies it's the biggest opportunity they've seen in their young careers.

Kornet's start meant more minutes for rookie big man Tarris Reed Jr., who showed what makes him an intriguing option for the Spurs and learned some valuable lessons guarding Domantas Sabonis, while Ja'Kobi Gillespie went head to head with star rookie Darius Acuff Jr.

"Very happy for them," Mitch Johnson said. "They work hard, they're mature, they're competitive, they put their energy into the right spot and spaces for months now... you just can't play 16 guys, I'm a fan of all of them too."

Reed finished with seven points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks, and the Spurs outscored the Kings by a bench-best 14 in his time on the court. Sabonis put him through his paces, and the former All-Star threw some moves at the kid that he'll be watching over on film. Reed's mobility and athleticism jump out, and while he's definitely still finding his footing, there's a solid foundation.

Second-round spark plug Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been lighting up the G League, averaging 24 points, 6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2 steals on 46% shooting from deep.

He got his first real big-league playing time in Sacramento, and made the most of his 15 minutes without doing too much. It speaks to the 22-year-old's maturity and selflessness that he assisted more than he shot. He threw a line-drive lob to Kornet as one of his four assists, he drilled the first triple of his NBA career, and if he keeps cashing in on his opportunities he'll hit many more.

The Spurs start their three best point guards, meaning there could be opportunities in the rotation for the fourth or fifth point guard especially if there are injuries and even if everyone is healthy. Veteran Jordan McLaughlin seems to have a firm hold on that fourth-string slot, but if Gillespie keeps this up in Austin it will be hard to keep him there for long.

"This is what character is, this is what a program is," Johnson said proudly after the game. "You don't necessarily know when and there's a lot of uncontrollables throughout a long season. Very happy with the preparation from the staff... they did a great job of getting these guys ready, and the guys executed and they should feel good about tonight."