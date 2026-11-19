Pitted against the No. 1 defense in the NBA G League over four games, the Austin Spurs' flaming-hot No. 1 offense in the league found little resistance.

Floor general Ja'Kobi Gillespie matched his season high mark of 36 points from the season-opener, shooting 81.25 percent from the field and 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Austin remains the only undefeated team in the South Division, blowing out the Osceola Magic 129 -106 early Tuesday afternoon at Silver Spurs Arena.

A tough defense in their own right, the Spurs recorded a team high 17 steals and scored 20 points off their 16 forced turnovers.

Gillespie was nearly unstoppable, opening the game with 14 points and a perfect 2-for-2 around the perimeter. The Magic gained traction early, but Gillespie and the Spurs closed out the first quarter with an 18-4 run and a 10-point lead. Austin shot 70 percent from the field and 63 percent from beyond the arc in its impressive first 12 minutes.

Nov 8, 2026; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs two-way guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17) shoots the ball in the first half against the Laketown Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs' two-way guard eclipsed his 21-point-per-game average heading into halftime, splashing his ninth 3-point jumper of the game.

Fellow two-way player Maliq Brown joined the scoring onslaught, sinking a deep 3 at the halftime buzzer to give the Spurs a seven-point lead. Osceola played catch-up for the rest of the afternoon, but never could close the gap against a furious Austin offense.

Austin essentially put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Osceola 35 to 19, taking a commanding 22-point lead. Spurs guard R.J. Davis broke the triple-digit mark for Austin, firing a 25-foot 3-pointer.

A microcosm of his performance against the Magic, Gillespie — at the top of the key — sank a deep, contested shot that was all net on his final attempt of the game. He led Austin in scoring and assists with eight.

Spurs veteran guard Jon Elmore is returning to his shooting prowess after a slow start to open up the season. He contributed early against the Magic, scoring 14 points in the first half and finishing two shy of his season high of 20 points.

Nov 8, 2026; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; Austin Spurs guard Jon Elmore (33) waits during a game stoppage in the first half against the Laketown Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

The Spurs bench remains the highlight for the G League club, with Davis emerging as the most consistent performer as the sixth man. Davis collected his season-high of 23 points, with Jayden Nunn and Malik Williams matching him, chipping in a combined 23 points off the bench.

Amid its strong start, Austin is in a strong position to reach the NBA G League Winter Showcase as the South Division representative. The Spurs will next return home to face the Mexico City Capitanes looking for their sixth straight win.

Tipoff from H-E-B Center is set Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. Central.