Wembanyama Questionable for Game 3, Travels to Portland With Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Victor Wembanyama is traveling to Portland with the Spurs ahead of Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, listed as questionable as he recovers from a concussion.

It's a good sign for Wembanyama, who fell on his face in the second quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday night. It's not yet clear if he'll be able to play on Friday night or Sunday afternoon, but he wouldn't be taking the trip if there wasn't optimism he could go in at least one of the games.

“He looks good. The update is that he is following the league's protocol and he is progressing and will travel with the team,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said at practice on Thursday. "We'll just keep going through the protocol," Johnson said, "and hopefully he continues to progress. It's pretty straightforward. Obviously, we hope he'll be back at some point, but we'll allow the protocol to play out. Again, there's nothing more important than his health."

Injury Update: #Spurs say Victor Wembanyama (concussion) is QUESTIONABLE to face the Trail Blazers in Game 3. #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) April 24, 2026

The No. 7 Blazers came into this first-round matchup as heavy underdogs, but San Antonio certainly looks more vulnerable with their superstar's status up in the air. Wembanyama's injury absolutely shifted Game 2, as the Spurs collapsed late and lost 106-103 to even the series at a game apiece.

Wemby wasn't the only Spur who got banged up on Tuesday night, but Mitch Johnson shared another positive update at practice on Thursday. Veteran Harrison Barnes suffered a shoulder stinger in a collision with Donovan Clingan, and rookie Dylan Harper jammed the same left thumb that he hurt in the regular-season finale, but both guys are expected to play on Friday and neither appeared on the injury report.

If Wembanyama isn't available, expect heavy minutes for Luke Kornet. He's averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds per game so far in this series, and in 25 games as a starter this year averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Rookie Carter Bryant played as a small-ball center in Game 2 after Wembanyama's injury, and did a decent amount of that in the last few weeks of the regular season.

On the other sideline, Clingan doesn't appear on the injury report for Portland. The Blazers tweeted out a video of Damian Lillard warming up and the eyeballs emoji, but the star shooter remains out.

WHO:

#7 Portland Trail Blazers (1-1)

#2 San Antonio Spurs (1-1)

WHEN:

Friday, April 24 (Tipoff 9:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

HOW TO WATCH:

Prime Video

INJURY REPORT:

POR:

Damian Lillard (Achilles) - OUT

SAS:

Victor Wembanyama (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

Jordan McLaughlin (ankle) - OUT