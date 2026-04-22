SAN ANTONIO — Jrue Holiday didn't make a dirty play. He just committed too early.

With just under nine minutes to play in the second quarter of Game 2 between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference First Round, the 35-year-old veteran prepared for contact with 7-foot-4 forward Victor Wembanyama.

The Frenchman, who had just finished a series of spin moves attempting to reach the rim, slightly leaned into the Holiday. Before he could make contact, the point guard was already falling backward, looking for a charge; Wembanyama slipped and fell.

Wembanyama appeared to lose consciousness for a few seconds before attempting to get up off the floor. Still dizzy, he stumbled back down to a sitting position with his head down, prompting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson to call a timeout to assess his status.

Fifteen minutes later, Wembanyama was placed in concussion protocol and did not return.

“It was scary," Trail Blazers acting coach Tiago Splitter, a former Spur, said of the play following his squad's 106-103 road victory. "I saw the images. It was not good."

Johnson confirmed Wembanyama's concussion during his postgame press conference. The coach added that Wembanyama was not evaluated for anything else, nor taken to a hospital.

“Protocol is the protocol,” the coach said, declining to answer whether Wembanyama would sit out for Game 3. “We’ll just follow it as everyone else does and plan accordingly."

Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) during the first half of Game 2 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Per the NBA, players diagnosed with a concussion must have 48 hours of inactivity before attempting to pass return-to-play benchmarks without symptoms with team doctors, who are required to consult a league policy director before giving a green light.

The earliest Wembanyama can receive that distinction is Thursday evening — the night the Spurs travel to Portland for Game 3. It is unclear whether he will be cleared by then.

"That's a big piece that's going to missing," De'Aaron Fox said, "but we've played games without him. We didn't even play Portland with Vic until the first playoff game. You'd say next-man-up mentality, but the entire team has to step up ... we've got to be ready."

Added Devin Vassell: "We can't get bogged down by it."

If Wembanyama presents continued symptoms, or if they worsen, he'll have to wait until they pass before attempting return-to-play protocols. On average, NBA players sit out for around six or seven days with a concussion. Game 5 is scheduled for next Tuesday in San Antonio.

The Spurs hope they won't have to wait that long to be whole again.

"We're definitely checking in on him," Vassell said, adding that he hadn't spoken to Wembanyama since his injury. "Our prayers are with him. We just want him to be good.”

Wembanyama will undergo further testing on Wednesday as the Spurs continue to monitor his status. On that front, no news is good news.

Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers from Moda Center is set for 9:30 p.m. Central Friday night on Prime.